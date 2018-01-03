NeuroVive to Present at the 10th Annual Biotech Showcase Conference

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: NVP, OTCQX: NEVPF), today announced that the company is scheduled to present the 10th Annual Biotech Showcase Conference, held 8-10 January 2018 in San Francisco, USA.
The presentation will highlight the company's project portfolio, primarily the clinical programs for traumatic brain injury (TBI) with the NeuroSTAT project, currently in phase II clinical development, and genetic mitochondrial disease with the KL1333 project, currently in phase I clinical development. The presentation will also cover developments in the company's preclinical programs, particularly the NASH projects for out-licensing, NV556 and NVP022.
The presentation will take place on 8 January 2018, at 4:00 p.m. PST (9 January at 1:00 a.m. CET). Audio and slide presentation will be made available on NeuroVive's web site at http://www.neurovive.com/investor/company-presentations.
Date: Monday, 8 January 2018
Time: 4:00 p.m. PST
Track: Franciscan - A (Ballroom Level)
About NeuroVive
NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase II development for the prevention of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (NeuroSTAT and one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for genetic mitochondrial diseases. The R&D portfolio consists of several late stage research programs in areas ranging from genetic mitochondrial disorders to cancer and metabolic diseases such as NASH. The company's strategy is to advance drugs for rare diseases through clinical development and into the market. The strategy for projects within larger indications outside the core focus area is out-licensing in the preclinical phase. NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).
