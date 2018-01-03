The long and tragic collapse of SunEdison has finally come to an end, and Brookfield now owns both of its former yeildcos.

A mere two years ago, SunEdison was at the top of its game. The solar developer that pioneered the power purchase agreement was snatching up companies left and right, including the acquisition of First Wind which briefly made it the world's largest renewable energy developer.

In its long list of firsts, SunEdison had also developed the world's first solar-yieldco, TerraForm Power, blazing a trail followed by NextEra Energy, NRG and later SunPower and First Solar. To top it off, the developer formed a second yieldco, TerraForm Global, to hold its international solar and wind projects.

But in the Spring of 2016, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...