Global Orthopedic Device Market 2018-2022 with DePuy Synthes, DJO Global, Medtronic, Strykar, Smith & Nephew & Zimmer Biomet Dominating the $44 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Orthopedic Device Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global orthopedic device market will register a revenue of more than USD 44 billion by 2022.

Global Orthopedic Device Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

According to the report, one driver in the market is continuous advancements in technology. Orthopedic devices have been witnessing a drastic advancement in past three decades through product innovation. The rapid advancement in technology was due to the extensive R&D activities led by the key manufacturers and thereby contributing largely toward the market growth. The key advancement witnessed recently are robotic-assisted smart surgery for hip, knee, shoulder, and spine-related implants. Apart from these, surgeons emphasis more on MIS owing to the high accuracy, precision, and better patient outcomes. The MIS for orthopedic implants has reduced the total cost and minimized the time for recovery.

A large number of key orthopedic implants manufacturers are increasingly focusing on research and developmental activities, which has resulted in the introduction of innovative products and advancements in orthopedic devices. The recent major advancements involve the development of robotic-assisted smart surgery for the spine, knee, shoulder, and hip-related implants. Several specialists and surgeons are recommending the adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgery since these surgeries are highly accurate, precise, and result in enhanced patient outputs.

One trend in the market is M&A deals. Although key players such as DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Strykar, Smith & Nephew, and Medtronic are having a significant presence in the market, thry are facing tough competition from other emerging players and affecting the organic growth of these companies. Owing to these reasons players such asDePuy Synthes, Strykar, and Zimmer Biomet are changing their market strategies and focused on M&As to increase their presence in the market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising product recalls. Orthopedic devices are susceptible to manufacturing errors. Regulatory agencies evaluate all medical devices for potential risk by conducting health hazard evaluation. With respect to this, many orthopedic devices and implants have been recalled from the market due to their risk factor.

Between 2002 and 2013, consumer's union reported 578 recalls alone from six key global key players of the global orthopedic devices market. The biggest recall was reported by the Stryker with 231 recalls and followed by DuPuy Synthes with 150 recalls. By the time the adversities of the recall were noticed, tens of thousands of people have already received the problematic devices.

Key vendors



DePuy Synthes

DJO Global

Medtronic

Strykar

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Other prominent vendors



4WEB Medical

Acumed

Advanced orthopaedics

Aesculap Implant Systems

AlloSource

Alphatec Spine

AMEDICA

Anika Therapeutics

Arthrex

Bioventus

Bone therapeutics

camber Spine technologies

ConforMIS

CONMED

Exactech

Flower orthopedics, Graftys

Hip Innovation Technology

Integra LifeSciences

Intelligent Implant Systems

Internal Fixation Systems

ISTO Biologics

K2M

Keramat

LDR Holding

Medartis

MicroPort Scientific

Nextremity Solutions

NovaBone

NuTech Medical

Spinal Analytics & Geometrical Implant

Tyber Medical

Vilex

Virak Orthopedics

XTANT Medical

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 10: Customer Landscape



Part 11: Market Segmentation By End-Users



Part 12: Regional Landscape



Part 13: Decision Framework



Part 14: Drivers And Challenges



Part 15: Market Trends



Part 16: Vendor Landscape



Part 17: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jvw8jz/global_orthopedic?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716