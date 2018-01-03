Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Pure Storage's Q3 Top-Line Surged 41% Y-o-Y and Outperformed Projections

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 03, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PSTG. The Company posted its financial results on November 28, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018. The Mountain View, California-based Company's quarterly total revenues rose 41% y-o-y, beating market consensus estimates.Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, the Pure Storage most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PSTG

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q3 FY18, Pure Storage reported record total revenues of $277.67 million, rising from the $196.96 million posted at the end of Q3 FY17. The Company's revenues numbers outperformed market expectations of $271.9 million.

The data storage Company reported a net loss of $41.65 million, or $0.20 loss per diluted share, for Q3 FY18 compared to a net loss of $78.81 million, or $0.40 loss per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. Meanwhile, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $1.88 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted share, in Q3 FY18 compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $20.03 million, or $0.10 loss per diluted share, in the prior year's same quarter. Furthermore, the Company's non-GAAP net loss outperformed market loss estimates of $0.03 per diluted share.

Operating Metrics

For the three months ended October 31, 2017, the Company incurred $95.86 million as total cost of revenues compared to $69.32 million in Q3 FY17. The Company posted a non-GAAP gross profit of $184.46 million, or 66.4% of total revenues, in Q3 FY18 versus $128.96 million, or 65.5% of total revenues, in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's total operating expenses increased to $223.63 million during Q3 FY18 from $205.81 million in Q3 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's non-GAAP operating loss narrowed during Q3 FY18 to $2.05 million from a non-GAAP operating loss of $19.40 million in Q3 FY17.

Segment Performance

During Q3 FY17, Pure Storage's Product segment's total premiums and services revenue came in at $223.20 million compared to $160.52 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's cost of revenue was $75.39 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $54.73 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. Additionally, the segment's non-GAAP gross profit stood at $147.95 million, or 66.3% of segment revenues, in Q3 FY17 versus $105.94 million, or 66.0% of segment revenues, in Q3 FY16.

Pure Storage's Support segment generated revenues of $54.48 million, which came in above the last year's recorded revenue numbers of $36.43 million. The segment's cost of revenue increased to $20.47 million in the reported quarter from $14.60 million in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's non-GAAP gross profit grew to $36.50 million, or 67.0%, in Q3 FY17 from $23.02 million, or 63.2%, in Q3 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

For the three months ended October 31, 2017, Pure Storage generated $28.25 million in cash from operations compared to $47.32 million at the end of the quarter in the year ago same period. The Company's free cash flow was $14.00 million during the reported quarter compared to a negative cash flow of $35.81 million in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, the Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $182.04 million as on October 31, 2017, up from $183.68 million at the close of books on January 31, 2017.

Outlook

In its guidance for Q4 FY18, Pure Storage expects revenue to be in the range of $327 million to $335 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be between 63.5% and 66.5%, while non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be in the band of 3.0% to 7.0% for Q4 FY18.

For the full fiscal year 2018, the Company's management projects revenue to be in the range of $1.012 billion to $1.020 billion. Non-GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be in the range of 65.6% to 66.6%, whereas non-GAAP operating margin is projected to be between -4.9% to -3.5% for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 02, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Pure Storage's stock climbed 2.21%, ending the trading session at $16.21.

Volume traded for the day: 2.81 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.73 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 1.31%; previous six-month period - up 27.14%; past twelve-month period - up 43.32%; and year-to-date - up 2.21%

After yesterday's close, Pure Storage's market cap was at $3.59 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Data Storage Devices industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors