Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Renren to Acquire US Trucking Social Platform Trucker Path

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 03, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN).If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RENN as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 29, 2017, the Company declared that it has signed an agreement to acquire Trucker Path Inc., a social platform for the trucking industry in the United States. The financial terms of the transaction remained undisclosed. The acquisition marks the entry of Renren into the transportation sector. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Renren most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RENN

Renren will be Well-Positioned Technologically to Drive Innovation with Acquisition

Commenting on the acquisition, Joseph Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Renren, stated that, currently, the two major emerging technology areas are artificial intelligence and blockchain. With the acquisition of Trucker Path's social platform and the Truckloads freight marketplace, Renren will be well-positioned technologically to drive innovation within this important industry.

Renren Announced Q3 2017 Financial Results

On December 15, 2017, the Company announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Renren posted total net revenues of US$61.8 million, a 245.3% increase from the same period in 2016. The Company's financing income was US$6.6 million for Q3 2017 versus US$8.3 million in the comparable period of 2016. Renren's gross profit was US$6.1 million compared to US$3.5 million in Q3 2016, while net loss attributable to the Company was US$22.8 million compared to a net loss of US$22.8 million in the corresponding period in 2016. Renren declared operating expenses of US$33.5 million, a 51.3% increase from the same period of 2016.

Renren continues to pursue its plan to dispose of a newly formed subsidiary that would hold its advertising agency business and most of its investments in minority stakes in its investee companies. The Company is waiting for approval from the New York Department of Financial Services for the transfer of the Company's shares of Social Finance, Inc. ("SoFi") from Renren Inc. to the Subsidiary.

Renren Disposed Certain Shares of Social Finance in April 2017

On April 04, 2017, Renren sold preferred shares of SoFi to certain investors, in connection with SoFi's most recent round of equity financing. The Company received net proceeds of $91.9 million for these shares. After this transaction, Renren still retains 85.9% of its previous holdings in SoFi, a new kind of finance Company taking a radical approach to lending, wealth management, and insurance.

About Renren Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Renren operates a social networking service (SNS) and internet finance business in China, enabling users to connect and communicate with each other, share photos, and access mobile live streaming. The Company's finance business includes primarily auto financing.

About Trucker Path Inc.

Established in 2013, Trucker Path develops an application-based platform that provides navigational assistance and freight matching for the trucking industry for truck drivers, enabling a large driver community to assist each other in updating the real-time status of relevant points-of-interest on their route. The Company offers "Trucker Path', a trip planning application, and also provides "Truckloads', a suite of apps and web-based solutions. Truck Path is based in Austin, Texas.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 02, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Renren's stock surged 19.63%, ending the trading session at $12.43.

Volume traded for the day: 2.94 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 273.87 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 27.36%; previous three-month period - up 34.52%; past twelve-month period - up 56.35%; and year-to-date - up 19.63%

After yesterday's close, Renren's market cap was at $867.49 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Software & Services industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors