Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Donaldson Co.'s Revenue Grew 16.6%; Adjusted EPS Surged 21.1%

Stock Monitor: Actuant Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended October 31, 2017, Donaldson's net revenue increased 16.6%, or 14.9% on a constant currency basis, to $644.8 million from $553.0 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's net revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $600.1 million.

During Q1 FY18, Donaldson's gross profit increased 15.5% to $224.3 million from $194.2 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 30 basis points to 34.8% of revenue from 35.1% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, Donaldson's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 5.2% to $108.8 million from $103.4 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA margin decreased 180 basis points to 16.9% of revenue from 18.7% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, Donaldson's operating income increased 18.8% to $90.7 million from $76.4 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 30 basis points to 14.1% of revenue from 13.8% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, Donaldson's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 6.2% to $84.7 million from $79.7 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 130 basis points to 13.1% of revenue from 14.4% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, Donaldson's net income increased 5% to $60.9 million on a y-o-y basis from $58.0 million in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS increased 7% to $0.46 on a y-o-y basis from $0.43 in the same period last year. During Q1 FY18, Donaldson's adjusted net income increased 18.9% to $60.9 million on a y-o-y basis from $51.2 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 21.1% to $0.46 on a y-o-y basis from $0.38 in Q1 FY17. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.42.

Donaldson Co.'s Segment Details

Engine Products - During Q1 FY18, the Company's Engine Products segment's net revenue increased 24.9%, or 23.2% on a constant currency basis, to $442.1 million from $353.9 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT increased 40% to $63.6 million from $45.4 million in Q1 FY17.

Industrial Products - During Q1 FY18, the Industrial Products segment's net revenue increased 1.8%, or 0.1% on a constant currency basis, to $202.7 million from $199.1 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBT decreased 21.7% to $30.0 million from $38.3 million in Q1 FY17.

Balance Sheet

As on October 31, 2017, Donaldson's cash and cash equivalents increased 13.4% to $349.6 million from $308.4 million on July 31, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 17.6% to $631.7 million from $537.3 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivables decreased 3% to $483.0 million from $497.7 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's trade accounts payable decreased 1.8% to $190.6 million from $194.0 million in Q4 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 37% to $63.9 million from $101.5 million in the same period last year. During Q1 FY18, free cash flow decreased 50.6% to $44.0 million from $89.1 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects revenue growth to be in the range of 10% to 14% and diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.04.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 02, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Donaldson's stock slightly advanced 0.02%, ending the trading session at $48.96.

Volume traded for the day: 451.72 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 380.38 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 5.22%; previous six-month period - up 7.46%; past twelve-month period - up 16.35%; and year-to-date - up 0.02%

After yesterday's close, Donaldson's market cap was at $6.37 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.74.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.47%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

