Proposed plant would be one of the largest in the world with annual capacity of 740 kilotons

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a contract to complete a front end engineering design (FEED) study for a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant located at the existing Borealis production site in Kallo, Belgium. The contract award follows the successful completion of the feasibility study for the plant. When complete, the new PDH plant will have a targeted annual production capacity of 740 kilotons, making it one of the largest and most efficient facilities in the world.

As part of the FEED study, Jacobs is preparing the basic design package for both the inside battery limit areas as well as the outside battery limit areas of the new PDH plant. The FEED phase is scheduled for completion by mid-2018.

"A new and innovative PDH plant of this scale would be a significant investment in the chemical industry in Europe and a response to market demand for polypropylene and propylene," said Jacobs Petroleum and Chemicals President Vinayak Pai. "We look forward to continuing our relationships with Borealis through the next development phase of this world-scale petrochemical plant."

"We have selected a trusted partner in Jacobs Engineering for the FEED phase of this important project, which will allow us to further strengthen our position as a leading and innovative polypropylene and propylene supplier in Europe," said Borealis Base Chemicals Executive Vice President Markku Korvenranta.

