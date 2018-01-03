Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: 2018 Announcement Timetable 03-Jan-2018 / 12:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 January 2018 SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") 2018 Announcement Timetable SThree, the international, multi-sector, specialist staffing business, confirms the following forthcoming dates in the Group's financial calendar: 29 January 2018 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2017 16 March 2018 Q1 Trading Statement 26 April 2018 Annual General Meeting* 15 June 2018 Trading update for the six months ended 31 May 2018 23 July 2018 Interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2018 14 September 2018 Q3 Trading Statement 14 December 2018 Trading update for the year ended 30 November 2018 28 January 2019 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2018 *The Group does not normally provide a trading update at the time of its AGM - Ends - Enquiries: Citigate Dewe Rogerson 020 7638 9571 Kevin Smith /Jos Bieneman SThree plc - Investor Relations 020 7268 6025 Sarah Anderson, Deputy Company Secretary ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 5069 End of Announcement EQS News Service 642681 03-Jan-2018

