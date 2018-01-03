Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Ferroglobe's Sales Surged 24%; Turned Profitable Y-O-Y

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 03, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GSM. Ferroglobe reported its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on November 29, 2017. The world's leading producer of silicon metal outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Ferroglobe most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GSM

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Ferroglobe's net sales totaled $451.63 million, up 24% from $364.73 million in Q3 2016. The Company's sales exceeded analysts' estimates of $436.6 million.

For Q3 2017, Ferroglobe's sales volume was 223,980 metric tons, up 2.7% on a q-o-q basis. The Company's average selling price across all products was $0.82 per pound, up 3.6% on average from $0.79 per pound in the previous quarter.

During Q3 2017, Ferroglobe reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $54.3 million, up from $36.8 million in Q2 2017. On an adjusted basis, the Company's reported quarter EBITDA was $56.1 million, up 27.9% from Q2 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $43.9 million. Ferroglobe posted adjusted EBITDA margins of 12.4% for the reported quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA margins of 10.3% for the previous quarter.

For Q3 2017, Ferroglobe posted a net loss of $4.99 million, or $0.02 per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to net loss of $31.07 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, Q3 2017 net profit was $0.05 per share versus a loss of $0.09 per share in the year ago same period, and came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates for earnings of $0.03 per share.

Operating Results

Ferroglobe's average selling price for silicon metal increased by 5.4% from $2,210/MT in Q2 2017 to $2,330/MT in Q3 2017, a significant improvement, primarily driven by the market impact of the ongoing trade cases in the United States. The Company's average selling price for silicon-based alloys increased 3.7% to $1,645/MT in the reported quarter from $1,586/MT in the prior quarter.

During Q3 2017, Ferroglobe's average selling price for manganese alloys increased 3.1% to $1,349/MT compared to $1,308/MT in Q2 2017. In addition to improved pricing, the Company also saw stabilization of demand and volumes across its key products. In terms of sales volumes, silicon metal experienced a 0.7% increase on a q-o-q basis, manganese alloys experienced a 14.3% growth, and silicon alloys experienced a 5.7% drop q-o-q.

Cash Matters

Ferroglobe's working capital decreased by $11.6 million during Q3 2017, primarily a result of the increased securitization of receivables. On a year-to-date basis, the Company has increased total working capital by $8.6 million due to the recovery cycle.

During Q3 2017, Ferroglobe generated operating cash flows of $67.4 million, free cash flow of $52.7 million, with total free cash flow of $58.5 million on a year-to-date basis. The Company's net debt was $394.3 million at the end of Q3 2017, down compared to $434.6 million at the end of Q2 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 02, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Ferroglobe's stock rose 1.30%, ending the trading session at $16.41.

Volume traded for the day: 560.90 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.55%; previous three-month period - up 23.38%; past twelve-month period - up 51.52%; and year-to-date - up 1.30%

After yesterday's close, Ferroglobe's market cap was at $2.86 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.95%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. This sector was up 2.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors