IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and expertise, today announced the appointments of Lord Browne of Madingley and Nicoletta Giadrossi as new directors of the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005115/en/

John Browne (The Lord Browne of Madingley) (Photo: Business Wire)

Also, Lance Uggla, the company's president and chief operating officer, became chairman and CEO of IHS Markit on January 1, 2018, following the previously announced retirement of chairman and CEO Jerre Stead on December 31, 2017.

Uggla praised Stead as an exceptional leader and acknowledged how valuable it was to have had the past year working with him. Uggla also welcomed the additions of Lord Browne and Giadrossi to the board.

"We believe Lord Browne's financial and energy industry expertise will enable him to contribute significant managerial, strategic and financial oversight skills," Uggla said. "Similarly, Nicoletta's extensive business experience in the industrial and energy sectors in Europe and her consulting and private equity background bring a unique perspective to the board. We're delighted to have involvement and guidance from both as we continue to deliver market-leading information and insight solutions to our global customers and sustainable, profitable growth to our shareholders."

John Browne (The Lord Browne of Madingley) has been in the energy business for 50 years. He joined BP plc in 1966, becoming its group chief executive in 1995 until his retirement in 2007. During that period, he grew BP's shareholder value by around five fold and made the company an active participant in seeking solutions to climate change. He sat on the boards of various companies including Goldman Sachs Inc. and Intel Corporation. Since then, until 2015, he was the joint head of the renewable energy practice and managing partner of the London office of Riverstone, a private equity partnership.

Lord Browne is presently on the board of Pattern Energy Inc., a renewable energy company and chairman or member of the board of several privately held entities with energy and technology interests.

He has a wide variety of not-for-profit interests in science and the arts, including being chairman of The Crick Institute, a biomedical research organisation, chairman of The Courtauld Institute, an arts university and gallery, chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for engineering and a member of the UK Government's Research and Innovation Board. He has previously been chairman of Tate, the UK Government's first lead independent director, chairman of its commission on higher education and president of the Royal Academy of Engineering. He is the author of four books.

Lord Browne is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Academy of Engineering, the US Academy of Arts and Sciences and of many professional societies. He holds degrees from Cambridge University and Stanford University and has been awarded honorary degrees by some 20 other institutions around the word. He was knighted in 1998 and made a life peer in 2001.

Giadrossi's executive career has spanned 30 years in energy, engineering and capital goods. She has been a senior advisor with Bain Capital Partners in Europe since 2015. From 2014 to 2016, she was president, Europe, Africa and India for Technip, an engineering company, and from 2012 to 2014, she was EVP, head of operations for Aker Solutions. Prior to that, she was VP and general manager, EMEA for Dresser Rand. She spent 10 years with General Electric Company in several executive positions, notably general manager for GE's Oil and Gas, Refinery Petrochemicals Division, a position she held until 2005.

In addition to her board service with IHS Markit, Giadrossi is a member of the board of Cairn Energy plc, an Exploration Production company listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 250, and of Fincantieri SpA, a global shipbuilder, and Brembo SpA, an automotive components OEM. The latter two companies are listed on the Italian Stock Exchange and part of the Italian MIB.

Giadrossi started her career at The Boston Consulting Group. She holds a BA in economics and mathematics from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and expertise for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005115/en/

Contacts:

IHS Markit

News Media Contact:

Dan Wilinsky, +1 303-397-2468

dan.wilinsky@ihsmarkit.com

or

Investor Relations Contact:

Eric Boyer, +1 303-397-2969

eric.boyer@ihsmarkit.com