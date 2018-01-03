sprite-preloader
Asia-Pacific Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ANSYS, Dassault Systemes, Hexagon & Siemens PLM Software

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market in APAC 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 10.28% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market in APAC for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is reduction in product design time and cost. In addition to reducing costs, the adoption of this software also helps in reducing the analysis time and eliminating the need to develop multiple physical prototypes. As a result, it is increasingly used in the automotive and energy industries.

The software can be segmented into various end-users, which includes automotive industry, aerospace and defense industry, electrical and electronics industry, and others. Several companies are steadily adopting computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software. The adoption of CFD software aids these companies in attaining a competitive advantage since they improve the time-to-market by reducing the product development cycle and testing time.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the utilization of CFD in biomedical applications. One of the key players Dassault Systemes has developed a software suite called BIOVIA for research and study in the field of biotechnology, chemistry, and pharmaceuticals. CFD is used for analyzing the flow in airways of the lung. Navier-Stokes Equations analyses the air flow development at low speeds, as the flow is laminar in small airways such as lungs. Moreover, with the lack of symmetrical branching in the lungs, CFD analysis can be used by doctors and researchers to provide detailed insights.

Key vendors



  • ANSYS
  • Dassault Systemes
  • Hexagon
  • Siemens PLM Software

Other prominent vendors

  • Altair
  • Autodesk
  • COMSOL
  • Convergent Science
  • ESI Group
  • Flowscience
  • Fluidyn
  • NUMECA International
  • SimScale

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hvhdvh/asiapacific?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2018 PR Newswire