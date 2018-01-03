Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Senvion S.A. (IRSH) Senvion S.A.: Senvion closes Calendar Year 2017 with firm order intake of EUR 1,776 million (2016: EUR 1,304 million) 03-Jan-2018 / 16:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014, MAR), transmitted by DGAP - The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Senvion closes Calendar Year 2017 with firm order intake of EUR 1,776 million (2016: EUR 1,304 million)* Luxembourg, 3rd Jan, 2017: Senvion determined today its firm order intake for the Calendar Year 2017. Senvion has closed the year with a firm order intake of EUR 1.776 billion in Calendar Year 2017, v/s order intake guidance of approx. EUR 2.0 billion, as two key order conversions have been delayed and shifted into early 2018. This risk of potential delays in converting orders is not unusual in a project driven business like Senvion and was already highlighted in our third quarter release. It is also pertinent to note that these delayed orders are already signed orders and accounted for in the conditional order book at the year end. In 2017 Senvion S.A. achieved a firm order intake of EUR 1.776 billion (2016: EUR 1.304 billion), a year-on-year growth of more than 36%. This growth was mainly driven by new markets (Australia, South America, others) with firm order intake of EUR 685 million in 2017 (2016: EUR 145 million) and by offshore business with a firm order intake of EUR 306 million in 2017 (2016: EUR 0.0 million). Current markets witnessed a slowdown in order intake with firm order intake in Germany amounting to EUR 383 million in 2017 (2016: EUR 479 million). Firm order intake is defined as the value of the contractually agreed orders which are not subject to further conditions. *Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifiying Person):* Anja Siehler Senior Manager - Capital Markets phone: +352 26 00 - 5285 email: anja.siehler@senvion.com *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,500 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 5071 End of Announcement EQS News Service 642801 03-Jan-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2018 10:20 ET (15:20 GMT)