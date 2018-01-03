Global Comprehensive Medical Plastics Markets 2016-2022 with a Detailed Analysis of Key Resins

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medical Plastics: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global market for medical plastics reached nearly 12.8 billion pounds in 2016. This market is estimated to reach 18.3 billion pounds in 2022 from 13.6 billion pounds in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for 2017-2022.

This report will initially cover the medical device industry, itself, and industry and market information will be updated, and definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market will be provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the key resins used to make these devices.

The ever-changing face of the medical device industry; new types of medical devices legislative, regulatory and environmental issues; new products and technologies related to medical devices, sterilization techniques and impact on polymer selection; polymer usage in medical devices; status of PVC; and medical plastic's product lines and trade-named products along with the recent introduction of three-dimensional (3D) printing are some of the topics that are covered.

As mentioned above, medical packaging applications per se are not covered in this report. However, several types of medical devices, such as syringes, trays, tubing and kits, that are widely considered to be an integral part of the medical packaging market are covered in the report.

Report Includes:

68 data tables and 39 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for medical plastics

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Information on new medical devices, new products, technologies related to medical devices, sterilization techniques, and medical plastic product lines

A look at key resins used to make medical devices, and new products and technologies related to these devices

Examination of the market's dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Evaluation of the environmental regulatory impacts on the market

Profiles of major players in the industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Trends in Healthcare

Geographical Structure of Demand for Medical Plastics

Polymers Used in Medical Devices

Commodity Thermoplastics

Engineering Resins

Thermoset Resins

Summary of Resin Usage in Medical Devices



4 Legislative and Regulatory Issues

U.S.

FDA Regulations

Plastics Testing Procedures

Biocompatibility Issues

Recent Developments

European Union (EU)

Japan

Other Countries

Canada

China

India

Latin American Nations



5 Environmental Issues

Background

Medical Waste

Source Reduction

Recycling

Solid Waste Disposal



6 Medical Device Plastic Processes

Injection Molding

Background

Details

Extrusion

Background

Single- and Twin-Screw Extrusion

Extrusion and Melt Film Fabrication

Blown Films

Film Casting

Solvent Casting

Blow Molding

Overview

Extrusion Blow Molding

Injection Blow Molding

Stretch Blow Molding

Thermoforming

History

Overview

Applications



7 Sterilization Techniques

Overview of Methods

Ethylene Oxide Gas Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization

Gamma Radiation

E-Beam Radiation

Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide

Dry-Heat Sterilization

Gamma Radiation vs. ETO

The Move to Global Sterilization Standards

Polymer Reactions to Sterilization Methods

Background

PVC

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

ABS and SAN

Polycarbonate

Polystyrene

Polyesters

Radiation Resistance



8 Validation Tests for Medical Plastics

Background

Ratings and Tests

Selected Sterilization Standards for Medical Devices



9 Applications

Background

Point-of-Care Testing

Infusion Drug Delivery Therapy

Other Applications

Waste Reduction

Sterilization and Biocompatibility

Medical Device Category Criteria

Application Market Estimates and Forecasts

Nondisposables

Overview

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Surgical Instruments

Testing and Diagnostic Equipment

Implants and Prosthetic Devices

Dental and Ophthalmic Products

Disposable Medical Devices

Overview

Medical Disposal Controversy

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Medical Bags

Syringes

Labware

Catheters

Kits

Tubing

Gloves

Utensils

Trays

Plastic Stents



10 Resins Used in Medical Devices

Background

Material Selection

Target Areas for Medical Plastics

Potential Problems Encountered in Using Specific Polymers for Medical Applications in Hospital Environments

Resins

Background

Commodity Thermoplastics

Styrenics

Engineering Resins

Thermoset Resins

Elastomers

Miscellaneous Resins

Changing Requirements

Property Requirements

Other Developments

Failure of Plastic Medical Devices

Physical Property Effects on Resin Materials

Overview

Impact Strength

Stress-Strain Behavior

Heat Resistance

Chemical Resistance

Clarity or Transparency

Bondability

Summary of Physical Property Characteristics of Medical Devices

Use of Plastics in Medical Devices

Overview

Overall Resin Usage

Medical Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts



11 Commodity Thermoplastics

Polyvinyl Chloride

Overview

Forms of PVC

A Versatile Resin

Processing

Consumption Patterns

Environmental Issues

Producers and Capacities

PVC Medical Device History

Medical Applications

Sterilization of PVC

PVC Still a Favorite for Medical Disposable Devices

The PVC Replacement Issue

Polypropylene

Background

Overview

Properties

Advances in Polypropylene Technologies

Highly Crystalline Grades

Random Copolymer Polypropylenes

Techniques Used to Impart Clarity

Polypropylene Films

Sterilization of Polypropylene

Advantageous Medical Properties

Producers and Capacities

Examples of Polypropylene Medical Devices

Polyethylenes

Background

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)



12 Styrenic Resins

Overview

Polystyrene

Overview

General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)

High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Market Players and Industry Leaders

Processing

Medical Applications of Polystyrene and HIPS

Styrene Copolymers

Overview

Styrene Block Copolymers

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

Styrene-Acrylic Copolymers

Styrene-Acrylonitrile Copolymers (SAN)



13 Engineering Resins

Introduction

Polycarbonates

Overview

Impact of Bisphenol A on Polycarbonate Usage

Processing

Property Advantages and Disadvantages

General Grades

Alloys/Blends

Producers

Medical Properties and Applications

Nylon

Background

Properties

Major Types of Nylons

Processing

Producers

Nylon Sterilization

Medical Applications

Thermoplastic Polyesters

Polyethylene Terephthalate-PET

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Medical Applications

Sterilization and Disposal

Polyacetals

Grades

Properties

Processing

Medical Products

Specific Polyacetals Aimed at Medical Products

Polysulfones

Properties

Types of Polysulfones

Medical Applications

Specific Polysulfone Medical Products

Polyimides

Polyetherimides (PEI)

Producers

Polyketones

Properties

Medical Applications

Producers

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Properties

Applications

Producers

Engineering Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts



14 Thermoset Resins

Acrylics

Properties

Manufacture of Acrylic Polymers

Properties

Important Acrylic-Producing Companies

Medical Products and Sterilization

Use in Medical Devices

Silicones

Technology

Medical Applications

Silicone Medical Device Producers

Polyurethanes

General Medical Applications

Market Estimates



15 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs)

Overview

Advantages

Disadvantages

Processing

Applications

Thermoplastic Olefins (TPOs)

Ingredients and Properties

Medical Applications

Competitive Scenario

COPEs (Copolyesters)

Properties and Medical Applications

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs)

Medical Properties and Sterilization

Medical Applications

TPU-Silicone Copolymers

Market Estimates and Forecasts



16 Polymer Alloys and Blends

Background

PPO/HIPS

Overview

Grades

Processing

Properties and Advantages

Medical Products

PC/ABS

Background

Producers

Use in Medical Devices



17 Biopolymers and Biodegradable Polymers

Overview

Expected Growth of Biodegradable Polymer Sutures

Types of Biodegradable Polymers Used in Medical Applications

Polymers for Controlled Delivery

Background

PLLA-Based Wound Dressings

Market Estimates and Forecasts



18 Miscellaneous Resins

Overview

Fluoropolymers

Background

Medical Products

Fluoropolymer Medical Device Suppliers

Market Estimates and Forecasts



19 Industry Structure

Background

Companies

Injection Molders

Medical Film and Sheet Manufacturers

Medical Blow Molders

Medical Thermoformers

Medical Resin Producers

Recent Mergers and Acquisitions



20 Patent Review

Crush Recoverable Polymer Scaffolds

Covalently Attached Antimicrobial Polymers

Bioabsorbable Polymer Compositions

Polyisobutylene, Urea, and Urethane/Urea Copolymers and Medical Leads

Medical Devices and Materials Containing Isobutylene Polymer

Side-Chain Crystallizable Polymers for Medical Application

Medical Polymers Containing Radiation-Resistant Polymers

Coatings for Manufacture and Application of Polyhydroxy-Alkanoate Medical Devices

Low Friction Polymeric Compositions as Well as Devices and Fabrication Methods

Thermal Responsive Polymer Siloxanes, Compositions and Methods, and Applications

Monomers and Phase-Separated Biocompatible Polymer Compositions

Modified Hyaluronic Acid Polymer Compositions

Method of Manufacturing Antimicrobial Implants of Polyetherether Ketones

Mono Ethylenically Unsaturated Polymerizable Group Containing Polycarbosiloxane Monomers

Copolymers and Dihydroxyphenyl Moieties and Medical Devices Coated with Copolymers

Methods for Making Oxidation Resistant Polymeric Material

Medical Devices and Coatings Comprising Biodegradable Polymers with Enhanced Functionality

Polymeric Materials for Medical Devices



21 New Technologies

Electrically Stimulated Polymers for Medical Devices

Synthetic Bioabsorbables Aimed at New Medical Applications

3D Bioprinted Organs

Wearable Lung

Spinal Prosthesis

Plastic-Coated Platelets to Reduce Internal Bleeding

Plastic-Handled Acupuncture Needles

Polysulfone Brain Implants

Stretchable Hydrogels for Artificial Muscles

Biocidal Plastics



22 Company Profiles



Allergan

Apex Medical Technologies

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Bard Medical Division (C.R. Bard Inc.)

Baxter Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Catalent Pharma Solutions

Da/Pro Rubber

Dunn Industries Inc.

Filtertek Inc.

Fluortek Inc.

Freudenberg Medical Inc.

GW Plastics

Harmac Medical Products

Hospira

International Polymer Engineering

Medical Plastic Devices Inc.

Medical Polymers Inc.

Medplast Inc.

Medtronic

Mexichem Specialty Compounds

Microlumen Inc.

NDH Medical Inc.

Polyone Corp.

Professional Plastics

Putnam Plastics Company LLC

Saint Gobain Performance Plastics

Spectrum Plastics Group

Sunmed LLC

Teleflex Medical

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vancive Medical Technologies

Vention Medical

W.L. Gore and Associates

