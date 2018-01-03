Global Comprehensive Medical Plastics Markets 2016-2022 with a Detailed Analysis of Key Resins

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Medical Plastics: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global market for medical plastics reached nearly 12.8 billion pounds in 2016. This market is estimated to reach 18.3 billion pounds in 2022 from 13.6 billion pounds in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for 2017-2022.
This report will initially cover the medical device industry, itself, and industry and market information will be updated, and definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market will be provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the key resins used to make these devices.
The ever-changing face of the medical device industry; new types of medical devices legislative, regulatory and environmental issues; new products and technologies related to medical devices, sterilization techniques and impact on polymer selection; polymer usage in medical devices; status of PVC; and medical plastic's product lines and trade-named products along with the recent introduction of three-dimensional (3D) printing are some of the topics that are covered.
As mentioned above, medical packaging applications per se are not covered in this report. However, several types of medical devices, such as syringes, trays, tubing and kits, that are widely considered to be an integral part of the medical packaging market are covered in the report.
Report Includes:
- 68 data tables and 39 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for medical plastics
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Information on new medical devices, new products, technologies related to medical devices, sterilization techniques, and medical plastic product lines
- A look at key resins used to make medical devices, and new products and technologies related to these devices
- Examination of the market's dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Evaluation of the environmental regulatory impacts on the market
- Profiles of major players in the industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Analyst's Credentials
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
Trends in Healthcare
Geographical Structure of Demand for Medical Plastics
Polymers Used in Medical Devices
Commodity Thermoplastics
Engineering Resins
Thermoset Resins
Summary of Resin Usage in Medical Devices
4 Legislative and Regulatory Issues
U.S.
FDA Regulations
Plastics Testing Procedures
Biocompatibility Issues
Recent Developments
European Union (EU)
Japan
Other Countries
Canada
China
India
Latin American Nations
5 Environmental Issues
Background
Medical Waste
Source Reduction
Recycling
Solid Waste Disposal
6 Medical Device Plastic Processes
Injection Molding
Background
Details
Extrusion
Background
Single- and Twin-Screw Extrusion
Extrusion and Melt Film Fabrication
Blown Films
Film Casting
Solvent Casting
Blow Molding
Overview
Extrusion Blow Molding
Injection Blow Molding
Stretch Blow Molding
Thermoforming
History
Overview
Applications
7 Sterilization Techniques
Overview of Methods
Ethylene Oxide Gas Sterilization
Radiation Sterilization
Gamma Radiation
E-Beam Radiation
Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide
Dry-Heat Sterilization
Gamma Radiation vs. ETO
The Move to Global Sterilization Standards
Polymer Reactions to Sterilization Methods
Background
PVC
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
ABS and SAN
Polycarbonate
Polystyrene
Polyesters
Radiation Resistance
8 Validation Tests for Medical Plastics
Background
Ratings and Tests
Selected Sterilization Standards for Medical Devices
9 Applications
Background
Point-of-Care Testing
Infusion Drug Delivery Therapy
Other Applications
Waste Reduction
Sterilization and Biocompatibility
Medical Device Category Criteria
Application Market Estimates and Forecasts
Nondisposables
Overview
Market Estimates and Forecasts
Surgical Instruments
Testing and Diagnostic Equipment
Implants and Prosthetic Devices
Dental and Ophthalmic Products
Disposable Medical Devices
Overview
Medical Disposal Controversy
Market Estimates and Forecasts
Medical Bags
Syringes
Labware
Catheters
Kits
Tubing
Gloves
Utensils
Trays
Plastic Stents
10 Resins Used in Medical Devices
Background
Material Selection
Target Areas for Medical Plastics
Potential Problems Encountered in Using Specific Polymers for Medical Applications in Hospital Environments
Resins
Background
Commodity Thermoplastics
Styrenics
Engineering Resins
Thermoset Resins
Elastomers
Miscellaneous Resins
Changing Requirements
Property Requirements
Other Developments
Failure of Plastic Medical Devices
Physical Property Effects on Resin Materials
Overview
Impact Strength
Stress-Strain Behavior
Heat Resistance
Chemical Resistance
Clarity or Transparency
Bondability
Summary of Physical Property Characteristics of Medical Devices
Use of Plastics in Medical Devices
Overview
Overall Resin Usage
Medical Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts
11 Commodity Thermoplastics
Polyvinyl Chloride
Overview
Forms of PVC
A Versatile Resin
Processing
Consumption Patterns
Environmental Issues
Producers and Capacities
PVC Medical Device History
Medical Applications
Sterilization of PVC
PVC Still a Favorite for Medical Disposable Devices
The PVC Replacement Issue
Polypropylene
Background
Overview
Properties
Advances in Polypropylene Technologies
Highly Crystalline Grades
Random Copolymer Polypropylenes
Techniques Used to Impart Clarity
Polypropylene Films
Sterilization of Polypropylene
Advantageous Medical Properties
Producers and Capacities
Examples of Polypropylene Medical Devices
Polyethylenes
Background
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
12 Styrenic Resins
Overview
Polystyrene
Overview
General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)
High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
Market Players and Industry Leaders
Processing
Medical Applications of Polystyrene and HIPS
Styrene Copolymers
Overview
Styrene Block Copolymers
Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)
Styrene-Acrylic Copolymers
Styrene-Acrylonitrile Copolymers (SAN)
13 Engineering Resins
Introduction
Polycarbonates
Overview
Impact of Bisphenol A on Polycarbonate Usage
Processing
Property Advantages and Disadvantages
General Grades
Alloys/Blends
Producers
Medical Properties and Applications
Nylon
Background
Properties
Major Types of Nylons
Processing
Producers
Nylon Sterilization
Medical Applications
Thermoplastic Polyesters
Polyethylene Terephthalate-PET
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Medical Applications
Sterilization and Disposal
Polyacetals
Grades
Properties
Processing
Medical Products
Specific Polyacetals Aimed at Medical Products
Polysulfones
Properties
Types of Polysulfones
Medical Applications
Specific Polysulfone Medical Products
Polyimides
Polyetherimides (PEI)
Producers
Polyketones
Properties
Medical Applications
Producers
Liquid Crystal Polymers
Properties
Applications
Producers
Engineering Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts
14 Thermoset Resins
Acrylics
Properties
Manufacture of Acrylic Polymers
Properties
Important Acrylic-Producing Companies
Medical Products and Sterilization
Use in Medical Devices
Silicones
Technology
Medical Applications
Silicone Medical Device Producers
Polyurethanes
General Medical Applications
Market Estimates
15 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs)
Overview
Advantages
Disadvantages
Processing
Applications
Thermoplastic Olefins (TPOs)
Ingredients and Properties
Medical Applications
Competitive Scenario
COPEs (Copolyesters)
Properties and Medical Applications
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs)
Medical Properties and Sterilization
Medical Applications
TPU-Silicone Copolymers
Market Estimates and Forecasts
16 Polymer Alloys and Blends
Background
PPO/HIPS
Overview
Grades
Processing
Properties and Advantages
Medical Products
PC/ABS
Background
Producers
Use in Medical Devices
17 Biopolymers and Biodegradable Polymers
Overview
Expected Growth of Biodegradable Polymer Sutures
Types of Biodegradable Polymers Used in Medical Applications
Polymers for Controlled Delivery
Background
PLLA-Based Wound Dressings
Market Estimates and Forecasts
18 Miscellaneous Resins
Overview
Fluoropolymers
Background
Medical Products
Fluoropolymer Medical Device Suppliers
Market Estimates and Forecasts
19 Industry Structure
Background
Companies
Injection Molders
Medical Film and Sheet Manufacturers
Medical Blow Molders
Medical Thermoformers
Medical Resin Producers
Recent Mergers and Acquisitions
20 Patent Review
Crush Recoverable Polymer Scaffolds
Covalently Attached Antimicrobial Polymers
Bioabsorbable Polymer Compositions
Polyisobutylene, Urea, and Urethane/Urea Copolymers and Medical Leads
Medical Devices and Materials Containing Isobutylene Polymer
Side-Chain Crystallizable Polymers for Medical Application
Medical Polymers Containing Radiation-Resistant Polymers
Coatings for Manufacture and Application of Polyhydroxy-Alkanoate Medical Devices
Low Friction Polymeric Compositions as Well as Devices and Fabrication Methods
Thermal Responsive Polymer Siloxanes, Compositions and Methods, and Applications
Monomers and Phase-Separated Biocompatible Polymer Compositions
Modified Hyaluronic Acid Polymer Compositions
Method of Manufacturing Antimicrobial Implants of Polyetherether Ketones
Mono Ethylenically Unsaturated Polymerizable Group Containing Polycarbosiloxane Monomers
Copolymers and Dihydroxyphenyl Moieties and Medical Devices Coated with Copolymers
Methods for Making Oxidation Resistant Polymeric Material
Medical Devices and Coatings Comprising Biodegradable Polymers with Enhanced Functionality
Polymeric Materials for Medical Devices
21 New Technologies
Electrically Stimulated Polymers for Medical Devices
Synthetic Bioabsorbables Aimed at New Medical Applications
3D Bioprinted Organs
Wearable Lung
Spinal Prosthesis
Plastic-Coated Platelets to Reduce Internal Bleeding
Plastic-Handled Acupuncture Needles
Polysulfone Brain Implants
Stretchable Hydrogels for Artificial Muscles
Biocidal Plastics
22 Company Profiles
- Allergan
- Apex Medical Technologies
- B. Braun Medical Inc.
- Bard Medical Division (C.R. Bard Inc.)
- Baxter Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Catalent Pharma Solutions
- Da/Pro Rubber
- Dunn Industries Inc.
- Filtertek Inc.
- Fluortek Inc.
- Freudenberg Medical Inc.
- GW Plastics
- Harmac Medical Products
- Hospira
- International Polymer Engineering
- Medical Plastic Devices Inc.
- Medical Polymers Inc.
- Medplast Inc.
- Medtronic
- Mexichem Specialty Compounds
- Microlumen Inc.
- NDH Medical Inc.
- Polyone Corp.
- Professional Plastics
- Putnam Plastics Company LLC
- Saint Gobain Performance Plastics
- Spectrum Plastics Group
- Sunmed LLC
- Teleflex Medical
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Vancive Medical Technologies
- Vention Medical
- W.L. Gore and Associates
