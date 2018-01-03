LibraryBub Reveals its January Listing of Leading Books from the Independent Publishing Sector

LOS ANGELES, January 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LibraryBub is delighted to assist librarians with the process of identifying high-quality books from the independent publishing sector. This month's selection of outstanding titles by self-publishing authors is revealed below. Included among them are many that have received awards within the sector. Several of them are already Amazon best sellers in their categories.

LibraryBub CEO, Alinka Rutkowska, is equally captivated and surprised by the fascinating variety of interesting books, both fiction and non-fiction, that she sees every month. Writing in 2002, Andy Barnett commented that with "over 50,000 books published each year in the United States... librarians... using their professional judgement... select the best and most appropriate of these for their community". Today, with more than 700,000 self-published books appearing in the United States every year, the challenge for librarians is immense. Alinka says she sees it as "both a privilege and a responsibility to provide librarians with a means of pinpointing certain books that are particularly appropriate for their communities of readers".

Here is January's selection by category:

FICTION:

Literature & Fiction

Kindred Journeys by Marjorie Tapley-Olson (ISBN: 978-1483594392)

The Link Boy (Book Two of the Free World series) by Michael J. Martineck (ISBN: 978-1770531505)

Love Like a Dog by Anne Calcagno (ISBN: 978-1452834986)

Gold in Havilah by Jean Hoefling (ISBN: 978-1512787962)

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Awakening (Book One of the Ydron Saga series) by Raymond Bolton (ISBN: 978-0991347100)

Monitors of Mayhem by Darleen Johnson (ISBN: 978-1947995796)

Mystery & Thriller

Behind the Door by A. Gavazzoni (ISBN: 978-1520386171)

Hit the road Jack (Book One of the Jack Ryder series) by Willow Rose (ISBN: 978-1511529495)

Children ' s

The Bridge of the Golden Wood: a parable on how to earn a living by Karl Beckstrand (ISBN: 978-1536889864)

NON-FICTION:

Biographies & Memoirs

The Accidental Anarchist: from the diaries of Jacob Marateck by Bryna Kranzler (ISBN: 978-0984556304)

Diary of a Beverly Hills Matchmaker by Marla Martenson (ISBN: 978-0692266809)

The Road to Happiness Is Always Under Construction by Linda Gray (ISBN: 978-1942872733)

Business

Rule #1 Don't Be #2 by Daniel Milstein (ISBN: 978-1947165038)

How to Succeed in Business: own your worth and attract money (Volume 1) by Marcelle della Faille (ISBN: 978-1540522191)

Religion & Spirituality

The Original Instructions: reflections of an elder on the teachings of the elders, adapting ancient wisdom to the twenty-first century by Manitonquat 'Medicine Story' (ISBN: 978-1438980799)

Self-Help

Harnessing Heaven: how one reluctant Wall-Streeter tapped the power of the hereafter by Clifford Michaels (ISBN: 978-0996668156)

Finding Grace: the path to acceptance (Book One of the Grace Girls series) by Kerrie Woodhouse (ISBN: 978-0995398603)

Love - the Beat Goes On by Lynda Filler (ISBN: 978-1544802183)

The Ultimate Guide to Healing Your Past (Volume 2): Heal Your Memories by Frank Healy (ISBN: 978-1519187154)

Social Science

Hate is My Neighbor by Tom Alibrandi & Bill Wassmuth (ISBN: 978-1976274664)

Writing Skills

Telling Your Story: a guide to writing your memoir stories by Marva K. Blackmore (ISBN: 978-1540544674)

Non-fiction author Alan N. McClain is excited by the "excellent discoverability among major media" that LibraryBub achieves for his books. Impressed by the "amazing responses in open and click results" generated by the LibraryBub newsletter, he considers the service to be "beyond comparison".

Librarians are welcome to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers are encouraged to go to http://librarybub.com/authors/ where they can nominate their books for inclusion in LibraryBub's program.

