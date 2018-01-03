GKN PLC - Confirmation of Directorate and Role Change

GKN plc Directorate and role change

Further to the announcement made on 16 November 2017, GKN plc confirms that Anne Stevens has assumed the role of Interim Chief Executive with effect from 1 January 2018 following Nigel Stein's retirement from the role on 31 December 2017. Nigel also stepped down from the GKN Board on the same date.

Further Enquiries:



Andrew Lorenz, FTI Consulting

T: +44 (0)203 727 1323

M: +44 (0)7775 641807

Nicola Foster, Head of Group Communications, GKN plc

T: +44 (0)1527 533495

M: +44 (0)7795 618320

E: nicola.foster@gkn.com

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84