Spotify has filed documents with the US financial regulator to begin the process of its initial public offer in New York, while management are still battling a lawsuit accusing the music streaming service of infringing upon the rights of songwriters and publishers. The Sweden-headquartered music streaming colossus confidentially lodged the documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission at the end of December, US website Axios reported on Wednesday, citing multiple sources. Filing directly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...