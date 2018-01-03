sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Machine Tool Manufacturing Markets Analysis & Forecasts 2012-2020 Featuring Dalian Machine Tool, Dmg Mori, Fair Friend Enterprise, Komastu, Okuma, Trumpf & Yamazaki Mazak

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Machine Tool Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global market for machine tool manufacturing reached $83.5 billion in 2016. The market should reach $88.2 billion by 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% from 2016 to 2020.

This research report categorizes the machine tool manufacturing market by type. Product type include forming machine tools and cutting machine tools.

Report Includes:

  • An overview of the global market for machine tool manufacturing.
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 through 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020.
  • Characterization and quantification of the potential of the market by region and by products.
  • Market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and strategies.
  • Key mergers and acquisitions in the market.
  • Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Summary and Highlights

3 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Characteristics

4 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Size and Growth

5 PESTLE Analysis

6 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Segmentation

7 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis

8 Global Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

9 Asia-Pacific Machine Tool Manufacturing Market

10 Asia-Pacific Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

11 Western Europe Machine Tool Manufacturing Market

12 Western Europe Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

13 Eastern Europe Machine Tool Manufacturing Market

14 Eastern Europe Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

15 North America Machine Tool Manufacturing Market

16 North America Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

17 South America Machine Tool Manufacturing Market

18 South America Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

19 Middle East Machine Tool Manufacturing Market

20 Africa Machine Tool Manufacturing Market

21 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

  • Dalian Machine Tool Group
  • Dmg Mori Co., Ltd.
  • Fair Friend Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  • Komastu Limited
  • Okuma Corporation
  • Trumpf Group
  • Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

22 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Machine Tool Manufacturing Market

  • Stanley Black & Decker Acquired Newell Brands' Tools Business
  • MBK Partners Acquired Machine Tools Business of Doosan Infracore
  • 600 Group PLC Acquired KONDIA Tools Business
  • Allied Machine & Engineering Corp. Acquired Superion
  • HAIMER Group Acquired DMG MORI Microset GmbH
  • Schuler Group Acquired AWEBA
  • Fair Friend Group Acquired MAG Group
  • Hurco Companies Acquired Milltronics Manufacturing Company and Takumi Machinery

23 The Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Customer Information

  • Growth of Machine Tools in Europe
  • Diversification of Product Offerings
  • Machine Tool Manufacturers Expected to Increase Capital Spending
  • Changing Supply Chain and Growing Social Media Marketing Strategies

24 Machine Tool Manufacturing Trends and Strategies

  • Automation of Machine Tools
  • Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

25 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gk44gv/global_machine?w=5

