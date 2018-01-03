Global Machine Tool Manufacturing Markets Analysis & Forecasts 2012-2020 Featuring Dalian Machine Tool, Dmg Mori, Fair Friend Enterprise, Komastu, Okuma, Trumpf & Yamazaki Mazak

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Machine Tool Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global market for machine tool manufacturing reached $83.5 billion in 2016. The market should reach $88.2 billion by 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% from 2016 to 2020.
This research report categorizes the machine tool manufacturing market by type. Product type include forming machine tools and cutting machine tools.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for machine tool manufacturing.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 through 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020.
- Characterization and quantification of the potential of the market by region and by products.
- Market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and strategies.
- Key mergers and acquisitions in the market.
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Characteristics
4 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Size and Growth
5 PESTLE Analysis
6 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Segmentation
7 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis
8 Global Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
9 Asia-Pacific Machine Tool Manufacturing Market
10 Asia-Pacific Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
11 Western Europe Machine Tool Manufacturing Market
12 Western Europe Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
13 Eastern Europe Machine Tool Manufacturing Market
14 Eastern Europe Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
15 North America Machine Tool Manufacturing Market
16 North America Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
17 South America Machine Tool Manufacturing Market
18 South America Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
19 Middle East Machine Tool Manufacturing Market
20 Africa Machine Tool Manufacturing Market
21 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape
- Dalian Machine Tool Group
- Dmg Mori Co., Ltd.
- Fair Friend Enterprise Co., Ltd.
- Komastu Limited
- Okuma Corporation
- Trumpf Group
- Yamazaki Mazak Corp.
22 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Machine Tool Manufacturing Market
- Stanley Black & Decker Acquired Newell Brands' Tools Business
- MBK Partners Acquired Machine Tools Business of Doosan Infracore
- 600 Group PLC Acquired KONDIA Tools Business
- Allied Machine & Engineering Corp. Acquired Superion
- HAIMER Group Acquired DMG MORI Microset GmbH
- Schuler Group Acquired AWEBA
- Fair Friend Group Acquired MAG Group
- Hurco Companies Acquired Milltronics Manufacturing Company and Takumi Machinery
23 The Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Customer Information
- Growth of Machine Tools in Europe
- Diversification of Product Offerings
- Machine Tool Manufacturers Expected to Increase Capital Spending
- Changing Supply Chain and Growing Social Media Marketing Strategies
24 Machine Tool Manufacturing Trends and Strategies
- Automation of Machine Tools
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
25 Appendix
26 References
