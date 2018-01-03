Global Machine Tool Manufacturing Markets Analysis & Forecasts 2012-2020 Featuring Dalian Machine Tool, Dmg Mori, Fair Friend Enterprise, Komastu, Okuma, Trumpf & Yamazaki Mazak

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Machine Tool Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global market for machine tool manufacturing reached $83.5 billion in 2016. The market should reach $88.2 billion by 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% from 2016 to 2020.

This research report categorizes the machine tool manufacturing market by type. Product type include forming machine tools and cutting machine tools.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for machine tool manufacturing.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 through 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020.

Characterization and quantification of the potential of the market by region and by products.

Market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and strategies.

Key mergers and acquisitions in the market.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Characteristics



4 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Size and Growth



5 PESTLE Analysis



6 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Segmentation



7 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis



8 Global Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors



9 Asia-Pacific Machine Tool Manufacturing Market



10 Asia-Pacific Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



11 Western Europe Machine Tool Manufacturing Market



12 Western Europe Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



13 Eastern Europe Machine Tool Manufacturing Market



14 Eastern Europe Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



15 North America Machine Tool Manufacturing Market



16 North America Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



17 South America Machine Tool Manufacturing Market



18 South America Machine Tool Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



19 Middle East Machine Tool Manufacturing Market



20 Africa Machine Tool Manufacturing Market



21 Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape



Dalian Machine Tool Group

Dmg Mori Co., Ltd.

Fair Friend Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Komastu Limited

Okuma Corporation

Trumpf Group

Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

22 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Machine Tool Manufacturing Market



Stanley Black & Decker Acquired Newell Brands' Tools Business

& Decker Acquired Newell Brands' Tools Business MBK Partners Acquired Machine Tools Business of Doosan Infracore

600 Group PLC Acquired KONDIA Tools Business

Allied Machine & Engineering Corp. Acquired Superion

HAIMER Group Acquired DMG MORI Microset GmbH

Schuler Group Acquired AWEBA

Fair Friend Group Acquired MAG Group

Hurco Companies Acquired Milltronics Manufacturing Company and Takumi Machinery

23 The Machine Tool Manufacturing Market Customer Information



Growth of Machine Tools in Europe

Diversification of Product Offerings

Machine Tool Manufacturers Expected to Increase Capital Spending

Changing Supply Chain and Growing Social Media Marketing Strategies

24 Machine Tool Manufacturing Trends and Strategies



Automation of Machine Tools

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

25 Appendix



26 References



