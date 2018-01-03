Two Day Operating Lease Seminar (Dallas, Texas, United States - March 20th-22nd, 2018)

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Operating Lease Seminar 2018" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This well established Seminar covers all aspects of operating leasing from the perspective of the lessor and the lessee and includes How to Structure an Operating Lease; It will cover the fundamentals and explore issues associated with aviation leasing with ample opportunity to share experiences and to network.
In addition, there will be 2 case studies which will enable a sharing of ideas and enable you to understand the theory. It is invaluable for anyone involved in or wishing to be involved in aircraft leasing - or you may just wish to brush up on your knowledge. It is ideal for new starters to the industry or anyone that has moved to a different aviation sector.
Learn about:
- Pre-delivery Planning/Legal Issues
- Delivery Timing & Location
- Lease Term
- Rental issues
- Tax Indemnity
- Security
- Conditions Precedent
- Operation & Use
- Insurance
- Maintenance Covenants, and more
Who Should Attend:
- Investors
- Operators
- Owners
- Financiers
- Lawyers
- Contract Managers
- Engine Operators
- Airlines
- Lessors
- Lessees
- Managers
- Traders of Commercial Aircraft.
Agenda:
DAY ONE - 20 March 2018
08.00 Tea/Coffee and Registration
08.45 Welcome/Introduction
10.30 Case Study: Introduction and Organisation (15 mins)
10.45 Refreshment Break (15 mins)
Heads of Agreement/Term Sheet Structure
Pre-Delivery Planning/Legal Issues
13.00 Luncheon
14.00 Aircraft Definition at Delivery
Delivery
Lease Term
15.30 Refreshment Break (15 mins)
Rental
General Tax Indemnity
Indemnification
Security
Conditions Precedent
Representations
General Covenants
Indemnities
16.45 Case Study: Meetings
18.00 Day 1 concludes
DAY TWO - 21 March 2018
08.00 Tea/Coffee
08.45 Welcome
Operation & Use
Loss, Damage and Requisition
10.45 Refreshment Break (15 mins)
INSURANCE ISSUES
11.00 General Considerations
12.15 Group Study Meetings
12.45 Luncheon
13.45 Maintenance Covenants
Maintenance Reserves
Return Conditions
15.30 Refreshment Break (15 mins)
AIRLINE'S PERSPECTIVE
16.25 Group Presentations (15 mins each)
18.00 Networking & Drinks
DAY THREE - 22 March 2018
08.00 Tea/Coffee
08.45 Introduction: Why you need to know what you are doing as well as how to do it!
Routine Lease Management Activity
Filtering Business Risk
Risk Management
10.30 Refreshment Break (15 mins)
Default and Remedies
Lease Enforcement
13.00 Luncheon
FINANCING AN OPERATING LEASE
13.45 Financing for Operating Leases
15.30 Refreshment Break (20mins)
17.15 Conclusion
