Two Day Operating Lease Seminar (Dallas, Texas, United States - March 20th-22nd, 2018)

The "Operating Lease Seminar 2018" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This well established Seminar covers all aspects of operating leasing from the perspective of the lessor and the lessee and includes How to Structure an Operating Lease; It will cover the fundamentals and explore issues associated with aviation leasing with ample opportunity to share experiences and to network.

In addition, there will be 2 case studies which will enable a sharing of ideas and enable you to understand the theory. It is invaluable for anyone involved in or wishing to be involved in aircraft leasing - or you may just wish to brush up on your knowledge. It is ideal for new starters to the industry or anyone that has moved to a different aviation sector.

Learn about:

Pre-delivery Planning/Legal Issues

Delivery Timing & Location

Lease Term

Rental issues

Tax Indemnity

Security

Conditions Precedent

Operation & Use

Insurance

Maintenance Covenants, and more

Who Should Attend:



Investors

Operators

Owners

Financiers

Lawyers

Contract Managers

Engine Operators

Airlines

Lessors

Lessees

Managers

Traders of Commercial Aircraft.

Agenda:



DAY ONE - 20 March 2018



08.00 Tea/Coffee and Registration



08.45 Welcome/Introduction



10.30 Case Study: Introduction and Organisation (15 mins)



10.45 Refreshment Break (15 mins)



Heads of Agreement/Term Sheet Structure



Pre-Delivery Planning/Legal Issues



13.00 Luncheon



14.00 Aircraft Definition at Delivery



Delivery



Lease Term



15.30 Refreshment Break (15 mins)



Rental



General Tax Indemnity

Indemnification



Security



Conditions Precedent



Representations



General Covenants



Indemnities



16.45 Case Study: Meetings



18.00 Day 1 concludes



DAY TWO - 21 March 2018



08.00 Tea/Coffee



08.45 Welcome



Operation & Use



Loss, Damage and Requisition



10.45 Refreshment Break (15 mins)



INSURANCE ISSUES



11.00 General Considerations



12.15 Group Study Meetings



12.45 Luncheon



13.45 Maintenance Covenants



Maintenance Reserves



Return Conditions



15.30 Refreshment Break (15 mins)



AIRLINE'S PERSPECTIVE



16.25 Group Presentations (15 mins each)



18.00 Networking & Drinks



DAY THREE - 22 March 2018



08.00 Tea/Coffee



08.45 Introduction: Why you need to know what you are doing as well as how to do it!



Routine Lease Management Activity



Filtering Business Risk



Risk Management



10.30 Refreshment Break (15 mins)



Default and Remedies



Lease Enforcement



13.00 Luncheon



FINANCING AN OPERATING LEASE

13.45 Financing for Operating Leases



15.30 Refreshment Break (20mins)



17.15 Conclusion

