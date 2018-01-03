sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.01.2018 | 18:51
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Two Day Operating Lease Seminar (Dallas, Texas, United States - March 20th-22nd, 2018)

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Operating Lease Seminar 2018" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This well established Seminar covers all aspects of operating leasing from the perspective of the lessor and the lessee and includes How to Structure an Operating Lease; It will cover the fundamentals and explore issues associated with aviation leasing with ample opportunity to share experiences and to network.

In addition, there will be 2 case studies which will enable a sharing of ideas and enable you to understand the theory. It is invaluable for anyone involved in or wishing to be involved in aircraft leasing - or you may just wish to brush up on your knowledge. It is ideal for new starters to the industry or anyone that has moved to a different aviation sector.

Learn about:

  • Pre-delivery Planning/Legal Issues
  • Delivery Timing & Location
  • Lease Term
  • Rental issues
  • Tax Indemnity
  • Security
  • Conditions Precedent
  • Operation & Use
  • Insurance
  • Maintenance Covenants, and more

Who Should Attend:

  • Investors
  • Operators
  • Owners
  • Financiers
  • Lawyers
  • Contract Managers
  • Engine Operators
  • Airlines
  • Lessors
  • Lessees
  • Managers
  • Traders of Commercial Aircraft.

Agenda:

DAY ONE - 20 March 2018

08.00 Tea/Coffee and Registration

08.45 Welcome/Introduction

10.30 Case Study: Introduction and Organisation (15 mins)

10.45 Refreshment Break (15 mins)

Heads of Agreement/Term Sheet Structure

Pre-Delivery Planning/Legal Issues

13.00 Luncheon

14.00 Aircraft Definition at Delivery

Delivery

Lease Term

15.30 Refreshment Break (15 mins)

Rental

General Tax Indemnity

Indemnification

Security

Conditions Precedent

Representations

General Covenants

Indemnities

16.45 Case Study: Meetings

18.00 Day 1 concludes

DAY TWO - 21 March 2018

08.00 Tea/Coffee

08.45 Welcome

Operation & Use

Loss, Damage and Requisition

10.45 Refreshment Break (15 mins)

INSURANCE ISSUES

11.00 General Considerations

12.15 Group Study Meetings

12.45 Luncheon

13.45 Maintenance Covenants

Maintenance Reserves

Return Conditions

15.30 Refreshment Break (15 mins)

AIRLINE'S PERSPECTIVE

16.25 Group Presentations (15 mins each)

18.00 Networking & Drinks

DAY THREE - 22 March 2018

08.00 Tea/Coffee

08.45 Introduction: Why you need to know what you are doing as well as how to do it!

Routine Lease Management Activity

Filtering Business Risk

Risk Management

10.30 Refreshment Break (15 mins)

Default and Remedies

Lease Enforcement

13.00 Luncheon

FINANCING AN OPERATING LEASE

13.45 Financing for Operating Leases

15.30 Refreshment Break (20mins)

17.15 Conclusion

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/72gfhp/two_day_operating?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2018 PR Newswire