Global Artificial Intelligence Research Report 2017: Diverse Applications of AI Will Drive Growth Opportunities Across Verticals

The "Artificial Intelligence: Potential to Disrupt and Transform Verticals" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report will provide an overview of the major trends today and catalysts for future developments. It covers in detail the AI ecosystem, various services available as part of AI, application of AI in enterprises, industry participant initiatives, and the impact on various verticals.

The focus is on short and long-term opportunities for ecosystem building, investment, and research, using case study examples where available. The report also provides a snapshot of some of the key participants in the industry, whose innovations are being increasingly accepted in the real world scenario.

The study covers many providers and their involvement in AI to help readers understand the depth of efforts and initiatives that will lead to many revolutionary innovations in the future across a range of horizontal and vertical applications. The growth opportunities covered in the report also indicate the future course of the industry.

Numerous AI applications are still under experimentation, but the potential that the technology has displayed to change the outcomes makes it a very critical part of corporate strategies going forward.

The 5 key questions that this report will answer are:

What is AI?

What are the key AI applications in the enterprises?

What are the drivers and restraints in AI adoption?

What are the current trends in AI?

How have some of the industries benefited from AI-enabled solutions?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. INTRODUCTION TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Artificial Intelligence - Definition and Key Components

AI Subsets - The Most Impactful

Relevance of Moore's Law to AI

Beyond Moore's Law

3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

4. APPLICATIONS OF AI IN ENTERPRISE

AI Applications - Segmentation

Application 1 - Reasoning

Application 2 - Knowledge

Application 3 - Planning

Application 4 - Communication

Application 5 - Perception

Artificial Intelligence - Strategic Aims

5. AI - GROWTH CATALYSTS AND CURRENT TRENDS

AI Endless Possibilities - Growth Catalysts

Ecosystem - Collaborative Setup

Investments - Universal Interest

M&A - Corporate Interest Increases Activity

R&D - Talent Shortage

Technology Infrastructure - Value Addition

Catalysts for AI Future

6. AI IN CONTEXT - USE CASES

AI Outcomes - Impact on Verticals and Functional Areas

AI - Range of Solutions for Different Enterprise Applications

AI in Financial Services - Insights to Enhance Services

AI in Retail - Understanding Consumers

AI in Healthcare - Taking Care to New Levels

AI in Industrial Applications - Wide Range of Impact

AI in Home Automation - Solution for Multi-device Settings

AI in CRM - Seamless Customer Engagement

AI in Cyber Security - Pre-empting Cyber Attacks

AI - Growth Imminent, Despite Challenges

7. AI PROVIDER INITIATIVES

IBM AI Initiatives

Google AI Initiatives

Baidu AI Initiatives

Element AI Initiatives

Ford AI Initiatives

Microsoft AI Initiatives

Salesforce AI Initiatives

DarkTrace AI Initiatives

8. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity 1 - Chatbots

Growth Opportunity 2 - Visual Recognition

Growth Opportunity 3 - Virtual Assistants

Growth Opportunity 4 - Cyber Security

Strategic Imperatives for AI Companies

9. THE LAST WORD







