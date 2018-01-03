Global Artificial Intelligence Research Report 2017: Diverse Applications of AI Will Drive Growth Opportunities Across Verticals

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Artificial Intelligence: Potential to Disrupt and Transform Verticals" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report will provide an overview of the major trends today and catalysts for future developments. It covers in detail the AI ecosystem, various services available as part of AI, application of AI in enterprises, industry participant initiatives, and the impact on various verticals.
The focus is on short and long-term opportunities for ecosystem building, investment, and research, using case study examples where available. The report also provides a snapshot of some of the key participants in the industry, whose innovations are being increasingly accepted in the real world scenario.
The study covers many providers and their involvement in AI to help readers understand the depth of efforts and initiatives that will lead to many revolutionary innovations in the future across a range of horizontal and vertical applications. The growth opportunities covered in the report also indicate the future course of the industry.
Numerous AI applications are still under experimentation, but the potential that the technology has displayed to change the outcomes makes it a very critical part of corporate strategies going forward.
The 5 key questions that this report will answer are:
- What is AI?
- What are the key AI applications in the enterprises?
- What are the drivers and restraints in AI adoption?
- What are the current trends in AI?
- How have some of the industries benefited from AI-enabled solutions?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. INTRODUCTION TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
- Artificial Intelligence - Definition and Key Components
- AI Subsets - The Most Impactful
- Relevance of Moore's Law to AI
- Beyond Moore's Law
3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS
4. APPLICATIONS OF AI IN ENTERPRISE
- AI Applications - Segmentation
- Application 1 - Reasoning
- Application 2 - Knowledge
- Application 3 - Planning
- Application 4 - Communication
- Application 5 - Perception
- Artificial Intelligence - Strategic Aims
5. AI - GROWTH CATALYSTS AND CURRENT TRENDS
- AI Endless Possibilities - Growth Catalysts
- Ecosystem - Collaborative Setup
- Investments - Universal Interest
- M&A - Corporate Interest Increases Activity
- R&D - Talent Shortage
- Technology Infrastructure - Value Addition
- Catalysts for AI Future
6. AI IN CONTEXT - USE CASES
- AI Outcomes - Impact on Verticals and Functional Areas
- AI - Range of Solutions for Different Enterprise Applications
- AI in Financial Services - Insights to Enhance Services
- AI in Retail - Understanding Consumers
- AI in Healthcare - Taking Care to New Levels
- AI in Industrial Applications - Wide Range of Impact
- AI in Home Automation - Solution for Multi-device Settings
- AI in CRM - Seamless Customer Engagement
- AI in Cyber Security - Pre-empting Cyber Attacks
- AI - Growth Imminent, Despite Challenges
7. AI PROVIDER INITIATIVES
- IBM AI Initiatives
- Google AI Initiatives
- Baidu AI Initiatives
- Element AI Initiatives
- Ford AI Initiatives
- Microsoft AI Initiatives
- Salesforce AI Initiatives
- DarkTrace AI Initiatives
8. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Chatbots
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Visual Recognition
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Virtual Assistants
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Cyber Security
- Strategic Imperatives for AI Companies
9. THE LAST WORD
