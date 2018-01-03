Asian stocks continued to push higher, tracking record closes on Wall Street overnight and amid a small bounce in the US dollar. The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite Index added 0.62% or 20.78 points to close at 3,369.11. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.15% to 30,560.95 and the South Korean Kospi by 0.27% to 2,486.35. Further afield, Sydney's ASX 200 edged up by just 0.15% to 6,070.38, but the Thai SET jumped 1.86% to 1,156.28 and Manila's PSEi gained 1.94% to 8,724.13. In ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...