Telšiai, Lithuania, 2018-01-04 06:43 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AB "ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS" hereby informs that on 03 January 2018 notification on the loss of the voting rights of AB "ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS" of the group of company's shareholders and the letter in connection therewith was received (please see the attached documents).



G. Keliauskas Lawyer +370 444 22208



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658982