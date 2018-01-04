NMC Health, which operates in the United Arab Emirates, said it has bought outstanding minority stakes in Fakih IVF and As Salama Hospital for a total of $218m. NMC said it would pay a combination of cash and new shares worth $205m for the 49% of Fakih IVF it does not own. "With Fakih IVF now a wholly owned subsidiary of NMC, the company is better positioned to accelerate and expand growth globally within its fertility business," NMC said. It added that would continue to expand its fertility ...

