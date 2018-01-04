Aura Energy Limited - Issue of Equity

4 January 2018

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

("Aura' or the "Company')

Issue of Shares on Exercise of Options and Settlement of Obligations

Aura wishes to inform the market of the following change in the number of fully paid ordinary shares on issue of no par value:

Number of ordinary shares to be issued:

Exercise of options over ordinary share with a maturity on 15 November 2018 at 2 cents per option over ordinary share made by sophisticated and professional shareholders 333,333 Settlement of outstanding obligations to consultants and contractors 4,424,423 Total number of ordinary shares on issue 854,318,646 Ordinary shares held in Treasury NIL Expected Admission date 10 January 2018

In relation to the settlement of outstanding obligations to consultants and contractors, the Company agreed to settle a number of outstanding obligations due to consultants and contractors in December 2017 with 2,653,934 fully paid ordinary shares issued to a contractor at 2.04 cents per share and 1,770,489 fully paid ordinary shares issued to consultants and contractors at 2.40 cents per share.

The total number of ordinary shares on issue following the issue of the above shares will be 854,318,646 Ordinary Shares and this figure may be used by Shareholders, from the appropriate time, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. As disclosed above, the Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

For more information please visit www.auraenergy.com.au or contact the following :



Aura Energy Limited

Peter Reeve(Executive Chairman and CEO)

Telephone: +61 (3) 9516 6500

Email: info@auraenergy.com.au

WH IrelandLimited

Adrian Hadden

Katy Mitchell

James Sinclair-Ford

Telephone:+44 (0) 207220 1666

Yellow Jersey

Charles Goodwin

Joe Burgess

Telephone: +44 (0) 77693 25254

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.