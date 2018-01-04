Ars Logica Names SDL Among Top Three WCM Leaders

MAIDENHEAD, England, January 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SDL Tridion Sites Leads in Content Marketing Tools, Scalability and Enterprise Tech Leverage

SDL, a leader in global content creation, translation and delivery, today announced that industry research and advisory firm, Ars Logica, has named SDL Tridion Sites among the top three web content management (WCM) platforms on the market. SDL Tridion Sites ranked highly across both business and technical criteria, leading the industry in content marketing tools, extreme scalability and enterprise tech stack leverage.

According to Ars Logica's Compass Guide report for SDL, the SDL Tridion Sites product - coupled with SDL's second-to-none globalization and localization capabilities - offers global brands a highly scalable best-of-breed WCM platform that incorporates one of the broadest sets of feature-functionality available on the market.

The combination, according to Ars Logica, helps global corporates overcome the complex challenge of managing and marketing their multiple online brands across geographies, languages, and channels from one global content management system.

The Compass Guide series, which benchmarks the top 15 WCM providers, also highlights SDL Tridion Sites' longstanding customer base, which represents some of the largest global web presences.

"SDL Tridion Sites is particularly well-suited to global enterprise deployments with rigorous brand management and digital marketing requirements," said Tony White, Founder, Ars Logica. "The vendor produces an extremely scalable best-of-breed platform that helps businesses manage complex global web properties."

Highlights from the report:

SDL Tridion Sites offers excellent content marketing tools that increase engagement and deliver unique personalized customer experiences across touchpoints.

SDL Tridion Sites "boasts superb enterprise tech stack leverage and extreme scalability (co-ranked first in both these areas)." This means brands can easily integrate critical business applications such as BI, BPM, CRM, ecommerce, campaign management and marketing automation, which is critical for large organizations with a heavy dependence on the omni-channel experience.

SDL remains the undisputed WCM market leader in globalization/localization technologies, and its expertise in these areas spills into all of its products, regardless of functional classification.



"SDL Tridion Sites has a long tradition of helping multinational corporations combine central brand governance with agile marketing tools to market global and local brands across multiple geographies, languages, channels, and touchpoints," said Arjen van den Akker, Director Product Marketing, SDL. "Our customers run some of the busiest websites on the planet, and our platform is helping them to engage with customers in compelling new ways, creating superior digital customer journeys."

SDL Tridion DX, which includes SDL Tridion Sites and SDL Tridion Docs, provides a complete environment for marketing, commerce and product-led content across global web, mobile and other digital properties. Using a headless approach and the latest cognitive machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques, it does more than simply allow for content management on a global scale; it enables the customized creation of engaging and personalized content in a model that sits alongside human insight and cultural dynamics.

SDL Tridion DX customers include Allianz, Atlas CopCo, Blackboard, China Airlines, Chrysler, DAF, DNV GL, Hach, KLM, Kone, Lexus, Life Technologies, Meyn, Neilson, Panasonic, Ricoh, Unilever, to name a few.

