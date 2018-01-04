Global Geopolymers Markets 2016-2022: Market is Expected to Grow from $2.8 Billion in 2017 to $12.8 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 35.4%

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Geopolymers: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Geopolymers is Expected to Grow from $2.8 Billion in 2017 to $12.8 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 35.4% for the Period of 2017-2022.
This report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood by its tables and figures. Its scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various products using geopolymers, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in specific regions. This research also examines the applications using geopolymer products and their global and regional markets.
Report Includes:
- 31 data tables and 8 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for geopolymers, focusing on technologies and applications.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- A look at technology involved in the manufacture of various types of geopolymers, as well the types of applications.
- Breakdowns of the markets by category, application, technology, and region.
- An overview of the industry structure, specifically trends in prices and factors influencing demand.
- A relevant patent analysis.
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Geopolymer Technology
Overview
Geopolymerization
Setting and Hardening Mechanism for Geopolymerization
Reason for Using Geopolymers
Properties of Geopolymers
Advantages of Geopolymers
Types of Geopolymers
Rock-Based Geopolymers
Waterglass-Based Geopolymers
Kaolin-Based Geopolymers
Metakaolin-Based Geopolymers
Calcium-Based Geopolymers
Silica-Based Geopolymers
Phosphate-Based Geopolymers
Other Types of Geopolymers
Production of Geopolymers
Raw Materials for Production of Geopolymers
Production Process of Geopolymers
Practical Applications of Geopolymers
Major Applications of Geopolymers
Geopolymer Cement and Geopolymer Concrete
Geopolymer Cement
Types of Geopolymer Cement
Applications of Geopolymer Cement
Geopolymer Cement Concrete
Importance of Geopolymer Cement Concretes
Properties of Geopolymer Cement Concretes
Limitations of Geopolymer Cement Concretes
Production of Geopolymer Cement Concretes
Opportunities for Applications of Geopolymer Cement Concretes
Types of Geopolymer Concrete
Applications of Geopolymer Cement Concrete
Geopolymer Resins and Binders
Geopolymer Foams
Geopolymer Foam Concrete
Geopolymer Composites
Geopolymer Fiber Composites
Geopolymer Coatings
Properties of Geopolymer Coating
Life Cycle Assessment
History of Geopolymers and Associated Products
Early History of Geopolymer Materials
History in the Early 1950s and 1970s
Recent History of Geopolymers
History of Applications Related to Geopolymers
4 Market by Type of Technology
Global Market for Types of Geopolymers
Major Products Using Geopolymers
Global Market for Geopolymer Products
Global Market for Types of Geopolymer Cements
Geopolymer Concretes
Global Market for Types of Geopolymer Concretes
Geopolymer Resins and Binders
Global Market for Geopolymer Resins/Binders
Geopolymer Coatings
Global Market for Geopolymer Coatings
Arts and Archaeology Products
Global Market for Geopolymer Arts and Archeology Products
5 Market Breakdown by End-User
Overview
Major End-User Applications of Geopolymers
Global Market for Applications of Geopolymers
Building Construction Applications of Geopolymers
Low-Temperature Geopolymer Setting Bricks
Other Applications in Construction
Global Market for Geopolymers for Building Construction Applications
Infrastructure Applications of Geopolymers
Pavement
Retaining Walls
Water Tanks
Precast Bridge Decks
Precast Beams
Boat Ramps
Other Miscellaneous Infrastructure Applications
Global Market for Infrastructure Applications of Geopolymers
Industrial Product Applications of Geopolymers
Geopolymer Applications in Automobiles
Geopolymer Applications in Aircraft
Geopolymer Applications in Ships/Submarines
Global Market for Geopolymer Industrial Applications
Geopolymer Applications in Arts and Archeology
Egyptian Pyramid Stones
Roman Cements
Decoration
Potential Utilizations in Art and Decoration
Global Market for Geopolymer Arts/Archeology Applications
Miscellaneous Applications of Geopolymers
Geopolymer Applications in Storage of Toxic and Radioactive Wastes
Geopolymer Applications in the Mitigation of Global Warming
Other Applications
Global Market for the Miscellaneous Applications of Geopolymers
6 Market Breakdown by Application
Advantages in Applications of Geopolymers
Projected Growth in Geopolymer Applications
Geopolymer Applications Involving Geopolymer Cement
Geopolymer Pipes and Piles
Geopolymer Roof Tiles
Laterite Geopolymer Bricks
Global Market for Applications of Geopolymer Cements
Applications Involving Geopolymer Cement Concrete
Micro-Concrete Roofing Tiles
Precast Geopolymer Columns/Power Poles/Bumpers/Fence Posts
Reinforced Geopolymer Cement Concrete Beams
Reinforced Geopolymer Cement Concrete Columns
Global Market for Applications of Geopolymer Concrete
Applications Involving Geopolymer Binders
Geopolymer Ceramics
Geopolymer High-tech/Fiber Reinforced Composite
Repair and Retrofit of Buildings with Fiber-Reinforced Geopolymer
Geo-Composite Fire-resistant Matrix Materials
Global Market for Applications of Geopolymer Binders
Applications Involving Geopolymer Coatings
Coatings on Marine Concrete Structures
Coatings on Steel Substrate
Geopolymer Coatings on Glass Fiber-Reinforced Epoxy Pipe
Global Market for Applications of Geopolymer Coatings
7 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market Outlook of Geopolymers by Region
North American Market for Geopolymer Products
European Market for Geopolymer Products
Asia-Pacific Market for Geopolymer Products
Rest of World Market for Geopolymer Products
Global Market for Geopolymer Cements by Region
Global Market for Geopolymer Concretes by Region
Global Market for Geopolymer Resins and Binders by Region
Global Market for Geopolymer Coatings by Region
Global Market for Geopolymers in Arts and Archeology by Region
Global Market for Geopolymers in Building Construction Applications by Region
Global Market for Geopolymers in Infrastructure Applications by Region
Global Market for Geopolymers Industrial Applications by Region
Global Market for Geopolymers in Miscellaneous Applications by Region
8 Patent Review/ New Developments
Patent Analysis
New Developments in Geopolymer Technology and Products
9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Overview
Evaluation of Economics of Using Geopolymers
Global Geopolymer Market: Drivers and Barriers
10 Company Profiles
- Accumetric LLC
- Advanced Technical Resources Industries Pty Limited
- Alchemy Geopolymer Solutions LLC
- Allied Foam Tech Corporation
- Ask Chemicals Gmbh
- Banah UK Ltd
- BPS Engineering Gmbh
- Calera Corp.
- Calstar Products, Inc.
- Ceramatec, Inc.
- Ceratech, Inc
- Ceskych Lupkovych Zavody, A.S.
- Corning, Inc.
- Dow Global Technologies LLC
- Eirecomposites Teo
- Emplicure AB
- Geomits Ltd.
- Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.
- Hyssil Pty Ltd
- Imerys Refractory Minerals Usa, Inc.
- James Hardie Industries PLC
- Jsw Cement Ltd.
- Kiran Global Chems Limited
- Klean Industries Inc.
- Lone Star Industries Inc.
- Metna Co.
- Milliken Infrastructure Solutions, LLC
- Murray & Roberts Cementation Co.
- Nu-Core
- Orcem Americas, Inc.
- PCI Augsburg Gmbh
- Polyrap Systems Ltd
- Powerpile
- Pyromeral Systems
- Renca
- Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.
- Rocla Pty Limited
- Schlumberger Limited
- Schlumberger Technology Corporation
- Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Stock Co., Ltd
- Stelia Aerospace S.A.
- Tnemec Company, Inc.
- Total E&P Canada Ltd.
- Transtech
- U.S. Concrete, Inc.
- United States Gypsum Company, Inc.
- Universal Enterprise
- Uretek Worldwide Oy
- Virtus Projects
- Wagners Global
- Watershed Materials
- Wllner Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Wismut Gmbh
- Zeobond Pty Ltd
