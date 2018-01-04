Global Geopolymers Markets 2016-2022: Market is Expected to Grow from $2.8 Billion in 2017 to $12.8 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 35.4%

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Geopolymers: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for Geopolymers is Expected to Grow from $2.8 Billion in 2017 to $12.8 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 35.4% for the Period of 2017-2022.

This report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood by its tables and figures. Its scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various products using geopolymers, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in specific regions. This research also examines the applications using geopolymer products and their global and regional markets.

Report Includes:

31 data tables and 8 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for geopolymers, focusing on technologies and applications.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

A look at technology involved in the manufacture of various types of geopolymers, as well the types of applications.

Breakdowns of the markets by category, application, technology, and region.

An overview of the industry structure, specifically trends in prices and factors influencing demand.

A relevant patent analysis.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Geopolymer Technology

Overview

Geopolymerization

Setting and Hardening Mechanism for Geopolymerization

Reason for Using Geopolymers

Properties of Geopolymers

Advantages of Geopolymers

Types of Geopolymers

Rock-Based Geopolymers

Waterglass-Based Geopolymers

Kaolin-Based Geopolymers

Metakaolin-Based Geopolymers

Calcium-Based Geopolymers

Silica-Based Geopolymers

Phosphate-Based Geopolymers

Other Types of Geopolymers

Production of Geopolymers

Raw Materials for Production of Geopolymers

Production Process of Geopolymers

Practical Applications of Geopolymers

Major Applications of Geopolymers

Geopolymer Cement and Geopolymer Concrete

Geopolymer Cement

Types of Geopolymer Cement

Applications of Geopolymer Cement

Geopolymer Cement Concrete

Importance of Geopolymer Cement Concretes

Properties of Geopolymer Cement Concretes

Limitations of Geopolymer Cement Concretes

Production of Geopolymer Cement Concretes

Opportunities for Applications of Geopolymer Cement Concretes

Types of Geopolymer Concrete

Applications of Geopolymer Cement Concrete

Geopolymer Resins and Binders

Geopolymer Foams

Geopolymer Foam Concrete

Geopolymer Composites

Geopolymer Fiber Composites

Geopolymer Coatings

Properties of Geopolymer Coating

Life Cycle Assessment

History of Geopolymers and Associated Products

Early History of Geopolymer Materials

History in the Early 1950s and 1970s

Recent History of Geopolymers

History of Applications Related to Geopolymers



4 Market by Type of Technology

Global Market for Types of Geopolymers

Major Products Using Geopolymers

Global Market for Geopolymer Products

Global Market for Types of Geopolymer Cements

Geopolymer Concretes

Global Market for Types of Geopolymer Concretes

Geopolymer Resins and Binders

Global Market for Geopolymer Resins/Binders

Geopolymer Coatings

Global Market for Geopolymer Coatings

Arts and Archaeology Products

Global Market for Geopolymer Arts and Archeology Products



5 Market Breakdown by End-User

Overview

Major End-User Applications of Geopolymers

Global Market for Applications of Geopolymers

Building Construction Applications of Geopolymers

Low-Temperature Geopolymer Setting Bricks

Other Applications in Construction

Global Market for Geopolymers for Building Construction Applications

Infrastructure Applications of Geopolymers

Pavement

Retaining Walls

Water Tanks

Precast Bridge Decks

Precast Beams

Boat Ramps

Other Miscellaneous Infrastructure Applications

Global Market for Infrastructure Applications of Geopolymers

Industrial Product Applications of Geopolymers

Geopolymer Applications in Automobiles

Geopolymer Applications in Aircraft

Geopolymer Applications in Ships/Submarines

Global Market for Geopolymer Industrial Applications

Geopolymer Applications in Arts and Archeology

Egyptian Pyramid Stones

Roman Cements

Decoration

Potential Utilizations in Art and Decoration

Global Market for Geopolymer Arts/Archeology Applications

Miscellaneous Applications of Geopolymers

Geopolymer Applications in Storage of Toxic and Radioactive Wastes

Geopolymer Applications in the Mitigation of Global Warming

Other Applications

Global Market for the Miscellaneous Applications of Geopolymers



6 Market Breakdown by Application

Advantages in Applications of Geopolymers

Projected Growth in Geopolymer Applications

Geopolymer Applications Involving Geopolymer Cement

Geopolymer Pipes and Piles

Geopolymer Roof Tiles

Laterite Geopolymer Bricks

Global Market for Applications of Geopolymer Cements

Applications Involving Geopolymer Cement Concrete

Micro-Concrete Roofing Tiles

Precast Geopolymer Columns/Power Poles/Bumpers/Fence Posts

Reinforced Geopolymer Cement Concrete Beams

Reinforced Geopolymer Cement Concrete Columns

Global Market for Applications of Geopolymer Concrete

Applications Involving Geopolymer Binders

Geopolymer Ceramics

Geopolymer High-tech/Fiber Reinforced Composite

Repair and Retrofit of Buildings with Fiber-Reinforced Geopolymer

Geo-Composite Fire-resistant Matrix Materials

Global Market for Applications of Geopolymer Binders

Applications Involving Geopolymer Coatings

Coatings on Marine Concrete Structures

Coatings on Steel Substrate

Geopolymer Coatings on Glass Fiber-Reinforced Epoxy Pipe

Global Market for Applications of Geopolymer Coatings



7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market Outlook of Geopolymers by Region

North American Market for Geopolymer Products

European Market for Geopolymer Products

Asia-Pacific Market for Geopolymer Products

Rest of World Market for Geopolymer Products

Global Market for Geopolymer Cements by Region

Global Market for Geopolymer Concretes by Region

Global Market for Geopolymer Resins and Binders by Region

Global Market for Geopolymer Coatings by Region

Global Market for Geopolymers in Arts and Archeology by Region

Global Market for Geopolymers in Building Construction Applications by Region

Global Market for Geopolymers in Infrastructure Applications by Region

Global Market for Geopolymers Industrial Applications by Region

Global Market for Geopolymers in Miscellaneous Applications by Region



8 Patent Review/ New Developments

Patent Analysis

New Developments in Geopolymer Technology and Products



9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Overview

Evaluation of Economics of Using Geopolymers

Global Geopolymer Market: Drivers and Barriers



10 Company Profiles



Accumetric LLC

Advanced Technical Resources Industries Pty Limited

Alchemy Geopolymer Solutions LLC

Allied Foam Tech Corporation

Ask Chemicals Gmbh

Banah UK Ltd

BPS Engineering Gmbh

Calera Corp.

Calstar Products, Inc.

Ceramatec, Inc.

Ceratech, Inc

Ceskych Lupkovych Zavody, A.S.

Corning, Inc.

Dow Global Technologies LLC

Eirecomposites Teo

Emplicure AB

Geomits Ltd.

Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.

Hyssil Pty Ltd

Imerys Refractory Minerals Usa, Inc.

James Hardie Industries PLC

Jsw Cement Ltd.

Kiran Global Chems Limited

Klean Industries Inc.

Lone Star Industries Inc.

Metna Co.

Milliken Infrastructure Solutions, LLC

Murray & Roberts Cementation Co.

Nu-Core

Orcem Americas, Inc.

PCI Augsburg Gmbh

Polyrap Systems Ltd

Powerpile

Pyromeral Systems

Renca

Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.

Rocla Pty Limited

Schlumberger Limited

Schlumberger Technology Corporation

Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Stock Co., Ltd

Stelia Aerospace S.A.

Tnemec Company, Inc.

Total E&P Canada Ltd.

Transtech

U.S. Concrete, Inc.

United States Gypsum Company, Inc.

Universal Enterprise

Uretek Worldwide Oy

Virtus Projects

Wagners Global

Watershed Materials

Wllner Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg

Wismut Gmbh

Zeobond Pty Ltd

