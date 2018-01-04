Compuware Corporation: Compuware and SonarSource Unify Multi-Platform DevOps with Integrated COBOL Code Coverage Metrics

To be digitally agile, enterprises must more quickly and frequently update their core mainframe systems-while also shifting stewardship of those applications from retiring COBOL veterans to IT staff with mainstream skills.



Compuware has teamed with SonarSource to integrate accurate COBOL test coverage reporting into the automated QA processes they already use to support DevOps and Continuous Delivery.



This new integration empowers large enterprises to dramatically accelerate mainframe application quality and throughput without incurring additional risk-even as they "mainstream" stewardship of those systems.

DETROIT, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compuware (http://www.compuware.com/) and SonarSource (https://www.sonarsource.com/) today released new integrations that empower enterprise DevOps teams to accurately track and validate code coverage of COBOL application testing-with the same ease and employing the same processes-as they do with Java and other more mainstream code.

This ability to automate code coverage tracking across platforms is yet another example of how Compuware is empowering enterprise IT to apply the same proven and essential Agile, DevOps and Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) disciplines to both core systems of record and systems of engagement.

Code coverage metrics provide insight into the degree to which source code is executed during a test-that is, which lines of code have or have not been executed, and what percentage of an application has or has not been tested. These measurements allow IT teams to understand the scope and effectiveness of their testing as code is promoted towards production.

The new integrations automatically feed code coverage results captured by Compuware Topaz for Total Test (https://compuware.com/topaz-for-total-test-automation/) into SonarSource SonarQube-a popular continuous code quality solution used by more than 900 digitally innovative enterprises-giving DevOps teams an accurate, unified view of quality metrics and milestones across platforms.

Continuous code quality management across platforms is of extraordinary value to large enterprises-since their ability to bring new digital deliverables to market is often contingent on simultaneously updating code across both back-end mainframe systems of record and front-end mobile/web systems of engagement.

More specifically, integration between Topaz for Total Test and SonarQube now enables DevOps teams to:

Gain insight into the coverage of code being promoted for all application components across all platforms

Improve the rigor of digital governance with strong enforcement of mainframe QA policies for coding errors, data leakage, credential vulnerabilities and more

Shorten feedback loops to speed time-to-benefit and more promptly address shortfalls in COBOL skills and bottlenecks in mainframe DevOps processes

Topaz for Total Test captures code coverage metrics directly from the source code itself, rather than from a "source listing," as is the case with many outdated mainframe tools. This direct capture is more accurate and eliminates the need for development and test staff to understand the idiosyncrasies of how source listing models map to actual source code.

"Code coverage is such an integral part of continuous code quality that today's DevOps practitioners almost take it for granted," said Jason Bloomberg, President of agile digital transformation analyst firm Intellyx (https://intellyx.com/). "On the mainframe, however, code coverage has always been a difficult challenge. With today's announcement, Compuware and SonarSource bring mainframe code coverage into the DevOps era, further mainstreaming the mainframe."

"It is great that Compuware continues to develop a complete DevOps toolchain for COBOL. Adding code coverage is a major achievement and I am very happy this is happening," said Olivier Gaudin, CEO of SonarSource. "Our partnership with Compuware significantly enhances the ability of large enterprises to bring their mainframes into their cross-platform DevOps processes while still rigorously ensuring the quality of their core enterprise applications."

Compuware has also simplified the configuration and use of Xpediter (https://compuware.com/xpediter-mainframe-debugging-tools/) Code Coverage-making it much easier for COBOL novices and experts alike to understand the effectiveness of their testing. When running automated tests and debugging code via Topaz's intuitive Eclipse interface, covered and uncovered code is highlighted so developers can quickly spot areas that need attention, just as they do in Java.

Today's announcement further delivers on Compuware's promise to mainstream the mainframe; that is, providing a familiar and intuitive mainframe development environment-integrated with state-of-the-art DevOps tools-for developers newly engaged as mainframe application stewards. The announcement marks the 13th consecutive quarter that Compuware has delivered significant innovation towards this modernization effort.

"Our customers run their businesses on the mainframe, so their proven COBOL applications are of extraordinary value and importance to them," said Chris O'Malley (https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophertomalley/), CEO of Compuware. "That's why we are serving our customers by aggressively delivering the new solutions they need to achieve their ambitious goals for digital transformation, just like an authentic mainframe software partner should."

Compuware Corporation

Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform operations. Learn more at compuware.com (http://www.compuware.com/).

Follow us on:

Twitter (http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/ctr?d=243714&l=21&a=Twitter&u=http%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fcompuware)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/1976?trk=vsrp_companies_hero_name&trkInfo=VSRPsearchId%3A366103761419379089358%2CVSRPtargetId%3A1976%2CVSRPcmpt%3Ahero)

YouTube (http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/ctr?d=243714&l=22&a=YouTube&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fcompuware)

Facebook (http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/ctr?d=243714&l=23&a=Facebook&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fcompuware)

Inside Tech Talk (http://insidetechtalk.com/)

Google + (https://plus.google.com/+compuware/posts)

Press Contact

Kristina LeBlanc, The Medialink Group, kristinawleblanc@gmail.com (mailto:kristinawleblanc@gmail.com), (508) 930-5636

Mary McCarthy, Public Relations Manager, Compuware, mary.mccarthy@compuware.com (mailto:mary.mccarthy@compuware.com), (313) 227-7088

For Sales and Marketing Information

Compuware Corporation, One Campus Martius, Detroit MI 48226, 800-266-7892, www.compuware.com (http://www.compuware.com/).

Copyright © 2018, Compuware Corporation. All rights reserved. The Compuware products and services listed within this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Compuware Corporation.