Shire plc: Shire to present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Shire to present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Cambridge, MA - January 4, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) announces that Flemming Ornskov, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in in San Francisco, California on Monday, January 8th, 2018, at 10:30 AM Pacific Standard Time (18:30 GMT).

A live audio webcast of the presentation and the questions & answers session will be available on Shire's Investor website at http://investors.shire.com/presentations-and-reports (http://investors.shire.com/presentations-and-reports). Subsequently, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

For further information please contact:

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the fullest.

We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.

www.shire.com (http://www.shire.com/)

