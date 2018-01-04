Active-Investors: Wired News - The Mosaic Announces Changes to its Pending Transaction with Vale Fertilizantes

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 04, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on The Mosaic Co. (NYSE: MOS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MOS as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 02, 2018, the Company, which is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients, declared modifications to its definitive agreement with Vale S.A., including a reduced consideration for the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Brazil-based Vale Fertilizantes produces and sells raw materials for organizations producing and selling fertilizers in Brazil, which is one of the world's preeminent agricultural markets. Through this acquisition, The Mosaic intends to become the leading fertilizer production and distribution Company in Brazil.

The Mosaic Announced Acquisition of the Vale Fertilizantes business in December 2016

On December 19, 2016, The Mosaic had declared that it would acquire the Vale Fertilizantes business from Vale S.A. for an aggregate purchase price of $2.5 billion. Other than that, Vale S.A. was also entitled to receive an additional amount of $260 million in cash over the two-year period following closing, subject to the accomplishment of certain financial metrics.

The Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. The acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes is an ideal strategic move for the Company, as it will provide tremendous opportunities to capitalize on the fast-growing Brazilian agricultural market and benefit from improving business conditions. The Company already has as an extensive network and experience in Brazil, as well as a successful track record of successful acquisition integration.

The acquisition is expected to generate more than $80 million in after-tax synergies and provide considerable leverage to improvements in the crop nutrient business cycle. It is expected to be accretive to The Mosaic's earnings per share in 2018.

Changes to the Transaction

On January 02, 2018, The Mosaic announced certain modifications to its agreement with Vale S.A. for the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes. The changes finalized by the Companies are as follows:

The Companies agreed to reduce the purchase price consideration to $1.15 billion in cash and 34.2 million shares of The Mosaic's common stock, which is equivalent to 8.9% of its total share capital. This implies a total deal value of $2.03 billion, on the basis of Mosaic's closing price of $25.66 on December 29, 2017.

Besides, Vale S.A. will retain equity ownership in the TIPLAM port, while The Mosaic will retain the right to use the TIPLAM port facility, but in accordance with commercial arrangements entered into between the parties.

Post these changes, The Mosaic expects the transaction to close by January 08, 2018.

In this regard, Joc O'Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Mosaic, stated that there has been no change in the Company's faith in the long-term outlook for the business and the potential of Brazil. Thus, he looks forward to completing the transaction and realizing the numerous opportunities that it would bring forth.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 03, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, The Mosaic's stock marginally fell 0.90%, ending the trading session at $26.41.

Volume traded for the day: 3.78 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.77%; previous three-month period - up 21.37%; past six-month period - up 15.48%; and year-to-date - up 2.92%

After yesterday's close, The Mosaic's market cap was at $9.27 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.68.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Agricultural Chemicals industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors