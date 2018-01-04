Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Arrow Electronics to Acquire eInfochips

Stock Monitor: ADDvantage Technologies Group Post Earnings Reporting

The transaction is likely to close at the end of January 2018, after completion of all closing conditions and upon receiving statutory approvals. Avendus Capital acted as the adviser to eInfochips.

Acquisition will Give Arrow Access to eInfochips' 1,500 IoT Solution Architects

The acquisition will enable eInfochips to leverage synergies between its engineering capabilities and digital transformation offerings with Arrow's tremendous breadth of electronics and enterprise products and solutions, and digital operations, including in Internet of things (IoT). eInfochips will expand Arrow's IoT "sensor-to-sunset" platform by adding engineering, solution architecture, embedded software development, security, mobile device connectivity, app development, cloud configuration and management, and managed services including big-data analytics. On the successful completion, the acquisition will give Arrow access to eInfochips' 1,500 IoT solution architects, ASIC and embedded engineers, and software development resources.

Acquisition will Enable Arrow to Enhance Value Proposition to its 125,000 Customer Base

Matt Anderson, Chief Digital Officer of Arrow, stated that the Company has redefined design engineering with its industry-leading eDesign digital platform. Its customers collaborate on Arrow.com with hundreds of online-enabled engineers. Arrow's engineers help customers with online reference designs, cloud-based design tools, and its eDesign platform. Anderson added that connecting eInfochips' IoT capabilities and engineers to Arrow's eDesign platform will substantially augment the scale of eInfochips' services, delivered via digital tools, to Arrow's 125,000 customers.

Arrow's Last Acquisition Agreement

On June 03, 2016, Arrow signed a definitive agreement to acquire the global internet media portfolio focused on technology and electronic design from UBM, including EE Times, EDN, ESM, Embedded, EBN, TechONline, and Datasheets.com. With this agreement with UBM, Arrow strengthened its position as a foremost thought leader and trusted advisor in IoT and technology design trends. The purchase followed the 2016 acquisition of Hearst Media's Technical Publishing unit.

About Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Founded in 1935, Arrow is a global provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company serves as a supply channel partner for over 125,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and commercial customers through a global network of more than 465 locations serving over 90 countries. Arrow is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About eInfochips

Founded in 1994, eInfochips is a product engineering and software research and development (R&D) services Company with over 20 years of experience, 500+ product developments, and over 40 million deployments in 140 countries across the world, in multiple domains, including Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Home & Industrial Automation, Medical Devices, Retail, Security & Surveillance, Transportation & Logistics, to name a few. The Company is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has additional offices in India and Europe.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 03, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Arrow Electronics' stock was slightly up 0.66%, ending the trading session at $81.76.

Volume traded for the day: 312.80 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.23%; previous six-month period - up 3.59%; past twelve-month period - up 14.43%; and year-to-date - up 1.68%

After yesterday's close, Arrow Electronics' market cap was at $7.22 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.38.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Electronics Wholesale industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

