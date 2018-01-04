TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/18 -- Beleave Inc. ("Beleave" or the "Company") (CSE: BE)(CSE: BE.CN)(CSNX: BE)(OTCQX: BLEVF) announces that it has granted 1,350,000 stock options to purchase common shares (the "Options") to the directors and management team members of Beleave in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $3.00 per common share. All Options vest immediately and have a five-year term.

All common share and option issuances are subject to applicable regulatory approvals (including the Canadian Securities Exchange).

About Beleave

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. (formerly First Access Medical Inc.) is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave's purpose-built facility is located in Hamilton, Ontario.

Contacts:

Sebastian de Kloet

(905) 979-5173

sebastian@beleave.com

www.beleave.com



