Active-Investors: Wired News - Commercial Metals Acquires US-Based Rebar Assets from Brazilian Steelmaker Gerdau

Stock Monitor: Gerdau Post Earnings Reporting

Commenting on the acquisition of Gerdau's US based assets, Barbara Smith, President and CEO of CMC, said:

"This acquisition aligns with our strategy to focus on our strength in concrete reinforcing products and leverages CMC's core competencies in rebar production and value-added fabrication services to non-residential construction customers. In addition, these assets provide us the opportunity to optimize our product mix more fully in the US."

André Gerdau Johannpeter, Executive Vice-Chairman of Gerdau, added:

"we are selling the US rebar operations as part of our global transformation, in order to be more profitable in an extremely competitive steel market. This deal represents an important milestone in our strategy to reduce financial leverage and focus on better return opportunities in the markets where we operate."

Rumors of Gerdau selling off its rebar-producing facilities in US to CMC started doing the rounds in October 2017. Gerdau had been looking at assets sale to focus on its profitable assets and divest non-core assets to reduce its debts. The rumors gained prominence after Gerdau sold off 100% of its operation in Chile in October 2017 to Chilean family-owned groups Matco and Ingeniería e Inversiones for $154 million.

Key takeaways of the transaction

CMC's acquisition includes Gerdau's 33 rebar fabrication facilities in US plus steel mills located in Knoxville, Tennessee; Jacksonville, Florida; Sayreville, New Jersey; and Rancho Cucamonga, California. These facilities have an annual mill rolling capacity of 2.5 million tons. CMC will also absorb the 2,700-people employed at the Gerdau's facilities as a part of this deal. CMC will be paying approximately $600 million in cash for this deal; however, the amount is subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The Company has put in place long-term credit commitments of $600 million to finance the transaction. The transaction has received approvals from the Board of Directors of both CMC and Gerdau. The deal is expected to close by end of FY18 subject to receiving requisite regulatory approvals and fulfillment of other closing conditions.

Benefits of acquisition

The acquisition of Gerdau's assets allows CMC to expand its market presence in the largest construction regions in the US. The acquisition will also add to the Company's annual rebar and fabrication capacity. The deal adds incremental 2.7 million tons of melt capacity and once the deal is completed CMC's global melt capacity will be approximately 7.2 million tons. The transaction will allow CMC to position itself as a leading vertically integrated steel manufacturing and fabrication services Company and strengthen its balance sheet. the Company plans to invest in improving the efficiencies of these acquired facilities by updating them with latest innovations backed by the Company's expertise.

CMC expects that the deal will be accretive to its earnings and cash flow within the first year of closing of the transaction. The combined operations are expected to result in annual pre-tax operational synergies of approximately $40 million.

For Gerdau, the assets sale will help to concentrate on its core markets in North America and stay ahead in the competitive steel market. The funds from the assets sale will allow the Company to pay off its debt, thereby deleveraging its balance sheet.

About Commercial Metals Co.

Irving, Texas headquartered CMC has been in existence since 1915 and is a global low-cost metals recycling, manufacturing, fabricating, and trading Company. CMC and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle, and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including four electric arc furnace (EAF) mini-mills, an EAF micro mill, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, metal recycling facilities. The Company also has operations in over 12 countries worldwide.

About Gerdau S.A.

Gerdau is a leading producer of long steel in the Americas and one of the leading global suppliers of special steel. The Company was founded in 1901 and is based in Porto Alegre, Brazil. The Company produces flat steel and iron ore in Brazil. In Latin America, the Company is one of the largest recycler of scrap steel and globally transforms millions of tonnes of steel scrap into steel every year. It has operations in over 14 countries across Americas, Europe, and Asia and has a combined installed capacity of over 25 million tonnes of steel annually.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 03, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Commercial Metals' stock climbed 6.72%, ending the trading session at $24.30.

Volume traded for the day: 6.13 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.77 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 22.91%; previous three-month period - up 26.23%; past twelve-month period - up 9.56%; and year-to-date - up 13.98%

After yesterday's close, Commercial Metals' market cap was at $2.85 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 88.69.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Steel & Iron industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors