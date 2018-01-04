Active-Investors: Free Research Report as AutoZone's Revenue Grew 4.9% and Adjusted EPS Surged 6.8%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 04, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AZO. The Company posted its financial results on December 05, 2017, for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018. The retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories' revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended November 18, 2017, AutoZone's net revenue increased 4.9% to $2.59 billion from $2.47 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's net revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $2.54 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's total auto parts sales increased 5% to $2.51 billion from $2.39 billion in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's domestic commercial sales increased 6.7% to $491.25 million from $460.61 million in Q1 FY17.

As on November 18, 2017, the Company had total 6,023 stores compared to 5,809 stores as on November 19, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's domestic same store sales growth was 2.3% compared to 1.6% in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, AutoZone's gross profit increased 4.9% to $1.37 billion from $1.30 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 10 basis points to 52.8% of revenue from 52.7% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, AutoZone's operating income increased 2.1% to $468.75 million from $458.90 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 50 basis points to 18.1% of revenue from 18.6% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, AutoZone's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 1% to $429.87 million from $425.60 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 60 basis points to 16.6% of revenue from 17.2% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, AutoZone's net income increased 1% to $281.00 million on a y-o-y basis from $278.13 million in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 6.8% to $10.0 on a y-o-y basis from $9.36 in the same period of last year. During Q1 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 6.8% to $9.96 on a y-o-y basis from $9.33 in Q1 FY17, surpassing analysts' expectations of $9.80.

Balance Sheet

As on November 18, 2017, AutoZone's cash and cash equivalents increased 31.8% to $257.68 million from $195.54 million as on November 19, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's total debt decreased 0.3% to $4.98 billion from $5.00 billion in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's inventory increased 6.3% to $4.01 billion from $3.77 billion in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's inventory per location was $663,000 compared to $647,000 in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's net inventory was negative $52,000 compared to negative $67,000 in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's capital expenditure was $110 million.

During Q1 FY18, AutoZone repurchased 597,000 shares of its common stock for $353 million at an average price of $590 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 03, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, AutoZone's stock climbed 1.75%, ending the trading session at $749.43.

Volume traded for the day: 597.50 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 435.40 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.47%; previous three-month period - up 25.00%; past six-month period - up 45.01%; and year-to-date - up 5.35%

After yesterday's close, AutoZone's market cap was at $20.70 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.69.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Auto Parts Stores industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

