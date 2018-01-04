MONTREAL, 2018-01-04 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IRYStec Software Inc., a leader in licensing perceptual display processing technology, announced today the newest members of IRYStec's multi-disciplinary perceptual display research team who will focus on helping to make displays healthier and safer.



Three years ago Tara Akhavan, CTO and co-founder of IRYStec, started recruiting the world's greatest research minds to form a multi-disciplinary research team with specialists in image processing, eye physiology and display hardware technology. IRYStec is now expanding this world-class display research team to include experts focused on eye health and safety. Consumers have become more aware of the risks surrounding the viewing of screens. For instance a recent report from CBS This Morning informed viewers of the correlation between screen time and mental health - CBS Video. "IRYStec's eye friendly approach to improving display readability in bright and dark lighting conditions as well as reducing eye strain will benefit everyone. IRYStec is helping display device manufacturers develop healthier displays," says Optometrist Dr Tyler Ohde, an expert in eye care who will be aiding IRYStec as a new member of IRYStec's Technical Advisory Board (TAB).



Displays are also affecting automotive safety as the University of Utah reports - Caution Ahead: The Growing Challenge For Driver's Attention. IRYStec is collaborating with Francesco Biondi, a researcher from the university commissioned by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Mr. Biondi stated: "Our collaborative research with AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has found that the latest automotive infotainment systems increase the potential for distraction, by taking the driver's eyes off the road. Two second viewing time is enough to double the risk for a crash, according to previous research. IRYStec's approach of improving readability in dark and bright driving conditions can help and has the real potential for improving driving safety."



About IRYStec Software Inc. The world's leading mobile handset makers, automotive OEMs and Tier-1s are turning to IRYStec to help them solve their most challenging display issues. IRYStec's software makes content easier to view on displays, reducing eye strain, improving eye health while also lowering display power, display heat and device cost.



