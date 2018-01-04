sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

93,35 Euro +1,77
+1,93 %
WKN: BASF11 ISIN: DE000BASF111 Ticker-Symbol: BAS 
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
Firmen im Artikel
AJINOMOTO CO INC
AJINOMOTO CO INC15,50-0,64 %
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY33,20-1,19 %
BASF SE93,35+1,93 %
CARGILL INC--
DOWDUPONT INC61,80+1,98 %
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG31,77+1,53 %