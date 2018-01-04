The "Global Fermentation Chemicals Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global fermentation chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Fermentation Chemicals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The commercial fermentation of natural and renewable materials produces fermentation chemicals. These chemicals act as a catalyst or initiator in chemical and biochemical reactions to modify the rate of the reaction process. These chemicals can also be manufactured by using biodegradable products such as pulp, starch, paper, wood, and other biochemicals.

The increasing demand from the alcohol industry is one of the driving factors. The rising demand for renewable energy fuel and consumption of alcohols such as ethanol and methanol as a substitute for conventional fuels are the major factors prompting the growth of the global fermentation chemicals market. Fermentation chemicals help increase the overall productivity by lowering the processing time and manufacturing costs.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emerging use of enzymes in nutraceuticals. The insufficiency of adequate nutrients in dairy foods and the growing health consciousness are driving the consumption of nutraceutical products globally. The developed regions such as the Americas and Europe are the main markets for nutraceutical products.

The high cost of these products previously hindered their acceptance in the developing markets. However, the rising disposable incomes and the increasing awareness about such products are fostering their consumption in emerging markets such as India and China.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

