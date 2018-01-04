sprite-preloader
04.01.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Lithium Compound Market 2017-2022: Key Global Players are SQM, FMC, Orocobre, Lithium Americas and Neometals

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Lithium Compound Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global lithium compound market reached a volume of 260,500 Tons in 2016, the market is expected to reach a volume of 399,800 Tons by 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 7% during 2017-2022.

Lithium-ion batteries are majorly used in portable electronic devices such as electric vehicles, camera, pacemakers, smartphones and watches. Increasing usage for these devices among the consumers has boosted the demand for li-ion batteries in the emerging countries such as China, South Korea, India and Brazil. This acts as the major growth-inducing factor for lithium compounds since they are used in the production of li-ion batteries.

Moreover, huge investments in infrastructure developments, renovation of buildings and new housing projects are increasing the demand for glasses and ceramics, thereby influencing the market of lithium compounds. Further, a shift towards electronic vehicles instead of petroleum-based vehicles is facilitating the demand for lithium compounds in the industry.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, wherein lithium carbonate represents the most popular type of lithium compound. It is followed by lithium hydroxide, lithium concentrate, lithium metal, lithium chloride and butyllithium. The market is also segregated on the basis of end-use into batteries, glass and glass ceramics, automotive parts, greases, metallurgy, polymer and air treatment. Amongst these, batteries account for the majority of the total share.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being SQM, FMC Corporation, Orocobre Limited, Lithium Americas Corp. and Neometals Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Lithium Compound Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by End-Use



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Lithium Compound Manufacturing Process



10 Competitive Landscape


  • FMC Corporation
  • Lithium Americas Corp
  • Neometals Ltd
  • Orocobre Limited
  • SQM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c9prtx/global_lithium?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


