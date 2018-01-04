Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2017-2021 Featuring Key Vendors - Honeywell International, Thales, UTC, Safran & Zodiac Aerospace

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global commercial aircraft electrical systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the installation of electrical systems in commercial aircraft, namely narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional jets, during the forecast period.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for procurement of newer generation aircraft. Commercial aircraft OEMs are actively engaged in the development of new generation aircraft that have low levels of fuel consumption, noise, and carbon emission. The demand for air travel will likely double in the next 20 years with the increase in air travel in countries like China, Russia, India, Indonesia, and the US.
The year-on-year increase in air traffic has also essentialized the induction of new aircraft to facilitate the growing demand. Since all aircraft are installed with electrical architecture involving wiring systems, power generation, and storage devices, the market for commercial aircraft electrical systems will grow parallelly with the growing orders for new aircraft.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Introduction of electric environmental control system. The aerospace industry is facing several challenges in improving emission levels, fuel economy, and cost factor. Airlines are investing in the development of electric systems to replace pneumatic and mechanical systems. Electric architecture has become the emerging trend. The main purpose of shifting to the electric system is to reduce fuel consumption, maintenance, emissions, and costs.
The electric-powered environmental control system (ECS), electric de-icing, electrical actuators, etc. are some of the systems under consideration. Boeing 787 and Airbus 380 use more electric architecture compared to other existing aircrafts. The increasing number of electrical components leads to more dissipated heat, which gives rise to the requirement of an improved and efficient thermal management system.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Delay in aircraft delivery. As the aviation industry is moving forward with increasing technological advances and enhanced systems, manufacturers of various aircraft parts, components, and sub-assemblies are pressurized to resolve budget constraints and meet the increasing demand and rapid delivery requirements. These factors can have a considerable impact on quality.
Market trends
- Introduction of electric environmental control system
- Development of electric APU to support more electric architecture
- Market consolidation
- Introduction of no-bleed system
Key vendors
- Honeywell International
- Thales
- United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
- Safran
- Zodiac Aerospace
Other prominent vendors
- Astronics
- Crane Aerospace & Electronics
- Fokker Technologies
- GE Aviation
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Aircraft Type
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
