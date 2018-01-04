Activity in the US services sector slowed less than initially estimated in December, according to figures out on Thursday. IHS Markit's services business activity index fell to 53.7 from 54.5 in November, reaching a seven-month low but coming in above the flash reading of 52.4. Meanwhile, the seasonally-adjusted composite PMI output index fell to 54.1 last month from 54.5 in November, above the flash reading of 53.0 Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said: "The final ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...