Global Robotics Market in Paper, Printing, and Publishing Industry 2017-2021 with ABB, FANUC, KION, Midea & Mitsubishi Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Robotics Market in Paper, Printing, and Publishing Industry 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global robotics market in paper, printing, and publishing industry to grow at a CAGR of 15.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Robotics Market in Paper, Printing, and Publishing Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of collaborative robots. Large industrial robots work within fences while performing heavy payload lifting to ensure the safety of workers. Vendors are putting in tremendous efforts to enhance the collaboration capabilities of these robots, to increase their adoption among industry players. In the paper, printing and publishing industry, robots are extensively used for material handling, palletizing and depalletizing, and logistics operations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high efficiency of robots to reduce bottlenecks in paper manufacturing. Paper manufactured on wide paper machines has to be wound up and separated into multiple rolls, and then moved through a single wrapline for finishing. This poses a challenge to paper mills. Thus, to optimize the process flow in wrapline and reduce bottleneck, paper mills are adopting robots as a solution. The average rolls produced by wrapline is 70 rolls per hour.

However, few industries may produce up to 180 rolls per hour, which require a roll to be scanned, wrapped, weighted, head inserted, measured, and labeled in 20 seconds. This task demands high efficiency and speed and can be accomplished by robots that cover both sides of wrapline with the help of dual end tools. To speed up the process, more robots can be deployed to undertake the wrapline task, thus eliminating bottlenecks.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing digitization in publishing market. In the past, the entry of advanced machines and automation in the publishing industry brought about a revolution with mass production of printed publishing. Mass production helped reduced labor requirement and led to a huge decline in prices of printed media due to economies of scale.

However, visual and audio platforms such as television and radio reduced the demand for daily printed media such as newspapers. The latest automation solutions for print media has brought about another revolution in the publishing industry. However, the adoption of automation solutions is being challenged by the increased internet penetration and digitization of print media.



Key vendors

ABB

FANUC

KION Group

Midea

Mitsubishi

Other prominent vendors

BA systemes

Blue ocean robotics

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Oceaneering

Yaskawa

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mdj2kb/global_robotics?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716