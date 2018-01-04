Global Mask Alignment Systems Market 2017-2021: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.45% - Miniaturization of Electronics Gaining Momentum in the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mask alignment systems market to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Mask Alignment Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales, volume, and value and exclude replacement and aftermarket services.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Miniaturization of electronics. A major trend identified in the market is the emergence of miniaturized semiconductor components such as ICs. Vendors such as SAMSUNG and Apple are focusing on manufacturing miniaturized personal electronic devices that consume less power. Semiconductor components range from ICs and chips to LED displays.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Emergence of advanced consumer products. The consumer electronics market has witnessed massive transformations in the last 5 years. Feature phones were replaced by smartphones, PCs were replaced by laptops, and laptops are being replaced by tablets currently. Cathode ray tube (CRT) TVs are getting replaced by smart TVs and LED TVs, and washing machines, coffee makers, and other household electronics are all becoming fully automated.

Currently, the manufacturers and application developers are attempting to take this transition further by interconnecting all of these household devices and by creating a single unit called smart homes, which can be controlled by the applications installed on smartphones. To enhance the service quality, manufacturers are introducing up-to-date applications, with rich content, accessible by high-speed Internet connections.



With such improved innovations and the consumer demand for better electronics, manufacturers are constantly focusing on bringing better consumer products with improved functionalities. The advent of smart wearables is the result of the R&D focused on consumer needs. Smart wearables include smartwatches, fitness trackers, and smart fabrics.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rapid technological changes. Rapid technological advances in wafer processing have always been a significant challenge faced by the vendors in the wafer-level manufacturing equipment market. The semiconductor industry is continuously witnessing certain transitions, such as the miniaturization of nodes and the rise in the wafer sizes in the ultra-large-scale integration (ULSI) fabrication technology. This instigates semiconductor manufacturers to increase the development and adoption of new technologies.



Key vendors

EV Group

Neutronix

SUSS Microtek

Other prominent vendors

Applied Materials

ASML

Vistec Electron Beam

Veeco Instruments (Ultratech)

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Appendix



