Global Mobile Analytics Market 2017-2021: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 20% - Key Vendors are Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM & Microsoft

The global mobile analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 20.36% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Mobile Analytics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing focus on BI. Organizations are investing in BI and analytics to improve the decision-making capabilities of enterprises. This integration with mobile platforms has helped analytics solutions to become comprehensive. BI solutions combined with analytics are capable of handling a large amount of unstructured data to help identify and analyze business patterns. In most cases, BI applications collate data from data warehouses, analyze the data, and provide a decision-support system.

According to the report, one driver in the market is emergence of big data. Big data is the set of structured and unstructured data in an organization that cannot be processed using a structured database and software implementation. Organizations collect information about their customers through cache data and their browsing habits. This raw data is converted into business intelligence by using mobile analytic tools and is used to make business decisions. In addition, this technology allows organizations to use historical data in combination with present insights for the prediction of future outcomes.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of skilled analytics professionals. The mobile analytics model is a relatively new technology for most enterprises, which do not have the experience of working with analytics vendors. Hence, it has become one of the most challenging factors for organizations. The lack of confidence or experience of analytics vendors to perform tasks is decreasing the adoption rate of mobile analytics. In many cases, inexperienced users do not recognize the sources of data and are not able to analyze them properly. Enterprises providing cost-effective IT infrastructure are also concerned if the vendors can provide them with a good ROI. Moreover, as cloud computing does not have universally recognized standards, end-users face issues when framing compliance standards or while switching services from one cloud service provider to another.

