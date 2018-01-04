Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 04 January 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 27,698 shares Highest price paid per share (pence): 28.5000p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 28.1500p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 28.2848p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,424,599,918 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,424,599,918 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

04 JANUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 245 28.35 12:02:12 London Stock Exchange 661 28.35 12:02:12 London Stock Exchange 926 28.45 14:48:33 London Stock Exchange 1345 28.45 14:48:33 London Stock Exchange 2476 28.50 14:48:33 London Stock Exchange 5811 28.45 15:07:16 London Stock Exchange 3000 28.15 15:59:30 London Stock Exchange 1800 28.15 15:59:32 London Stock Exchange 11 28.15 16:02:30 London Stock Exchange 666 28.15 16:10:05 London Stock Exchange 5210 28.20 16:13:35 London Stock Exchange 1232 28.15 16:23:59 London Stock Exchange 4315 28.15 16:26:14 London Stock Exchange

