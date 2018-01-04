sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,313 Euro		-0,004
-1,26 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
04.01.2018 | 18:09
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 4

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:04 January 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):27,698 shares
Highest price paid per share (pence):28.5000p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):28.1500p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):28.2848p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,424,599,918 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,424,599,918 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

04 JANUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
24528.3512:02:12London Stock Exchange
66128.3512:02:12London Stock Exchange
92628.4514:48:33London Stock Exchange
134528.4514:48:33London Stock Exchange
247628.5014:48:33London Stock Exchange
581128.4515:07:16London Stock Exchange
300028.1515:59:30London Stock Exchange
180028.1515:59:32London Stock Exchange
1128.1516:02:30London Stock Exchange
66628.1516:10:05London Stock Exchange
521028.2016:13:35London Stock Exchange
123228.1516:23:59London Stock Exchange
431528.1516:26:14London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire