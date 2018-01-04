(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Gecina (Paris:GFC)

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights December 2017 75,363,444 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 75,363,444 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,193,833

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights November 2017 75,220,621 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 75,220,621 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,042,250

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 564,154,657.50 euros

Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

