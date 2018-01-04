(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Gecina (Paris:GFC)
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|December 2017
|
75,363,444
| Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 75,363,444
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 73,193,833
Previous declaration
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|November 2017
|
75,220,621
| Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 75,220,621
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 73,042,250
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 564,154,657.50 euros
Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
