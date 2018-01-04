Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Report 2018-2022 - Rise in Demand for Multifunctional and Multi Purpose Beauty Products

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global probiotic cosmetic products market to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of probiotic cosmetic products.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rise in demand for multifunctional and multipurpose beauty products. The growing trend of a single beauty product offering different benefits is gaining popularity because the multifunctionality aid customers obtain maximum value for the amount spent on a single product. This has increased the demand for multifunctional skin care products that are priced higher than other skincare and haircare products.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is product innovation and portfolio extension. The global beauty and personal care (BPC) products market demands continuous innovations such as customers seek innovative products that offer maximum usage. At present, customers across the globe prefer the cosmetic products that resolve multiple beauty related concerns in brief period of time, Customers opt for natural and instant ways to heal their beauty concerns.

To meet the changing needs of customers, vendors focus on manufacturing innovative products. Hence, they focus on extending their existing product line by introducing new cosmetic products per customer requirements.



Market trends



High demand for beauty products among men

Rise in demand for multifunctional and multi-purpose beauty products

Growing popularity of professional, at-home products, and kits



Key vendors

Estee Lauder

ESSE ORGANIC SKINCARE

L'OREAL

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Unilever

Other prominent vendors

AOBiome

Aurelia Skincare

BeBe & Bella

The Clorox Company

EMINENCE ORGANIC SKIN CARE

NUDE brands

Onesta Hair Care

Rodial

TULA Life

THE BODY DELI

