Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Report 2018-2022 - Rise in Demand for Multifunctional and Multi Purpose Beauty Products

The "Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global probiotic cosmetic products market to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of probiotic cosmetic products.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rise in demand for multifunctional and multipurpose beauty products. The growing trend of a single beauty product offering different benefits is gaining popularity because the multifunctionality aid customers obtain maximum value for the amount spent on a single product. This has increased the demand for multifunctional skin care products that are priced higher than other skincare and haircare products.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is product innovation and portfolio extension. The global beauty and personal care (BPC) products market demands continuous innovations such as customers seek innovative products that offer maximum usage. At present, customers across the globe prefer the cosmetic products that resolve multiple beauty related concerns in brief period of time, Customers opt for natural and instant ways to heal their beauty concerns.
To meet the changing needs of customers, vendors focus on manufacturing innovative products. Hence, they focus on extending their existing product line by introducing new cosmetic products per customer requirements.
Market trends
- High demand for beauty products among men
- Rise in demand for multifunctional and multi-purpose beauty products
- Growing popularity of professional, at-home products, and kits
Key vendors
- Estee Lauder
- ESSE ORGANIC SKINCARE
- L'OREAL
- Procter & Gamble (P&G)
- Unilever
Other prominent vendors
- AOBiome
- Aurelia Skincare
- BeBe & Bella
- The Clorox Company
- EMINENCE ORGANIC SKIN CARE
- NUDE brands
- Onesta Hair Care
- Rodial
- TULA Life
- THE BODY DELI
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-Users
Part 10: Customer Landscape
Part 11: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 12: Regional Landscape
Part 13: Decision Framework
Part 14: Drivers And Challenges
Part 15: Market Trends
Part 16: Vendor Landscape
Part 17: Vendor Analysis
Part 18: Appendix
