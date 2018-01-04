Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2018) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises (TSXV: NSP) (FSE: 50N) (OTCQB: NSPDF) announced that Doug Mason has accepted the position of Interim CEO, replacing Dave Eto, who has moved to Naturally Splendid's Advisory Board.

Doug Mason has over 25 years of experience in the public markets, having served as a senior officer and director for a number of public companies, including 20 years as President and CEO of well-known beverage companies Jolt Cola and Clearly Canadian Beverage Corporation, and has been credited as one of the pioneers of the New Age Beverage category. He also has extensive experience in financings and acquisitions in capital markets, raising over $200 million over the past 25 years.

Doug Mason, CEO, stated: "I am excited by the opportunity to serve as CEO of Naturally Splendid. The MMJ and hemp sectors in the public markets are robust to say the least, and it is my mandate to leverage those opportunities into transactions to maximize shareholder value. For example, the higher concentrations of Cannabidiol (CBD) in hemp varieties makes the hemp plant an interesting business line for a complete cannabis company which is an area that we will continue to explore. As CEO, I will not only participate in; developing the corporate strategy moving forward; pursue opportunities in the MMJ and hemp sectors through acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategic partnerships; but also, to lead the team specifically regarding capital markets. Additionally, I will be conducting an extensive search for a permanent CEO. I am not ruling out the possibility that my interim status be revised. However, if we identify a strong candidate, it is my intention to put that person in place to steer Naturally Splendid towards a prosperous future with the full support of myself and the Board of Directors."

Naturally Splendid is a biotechnology and consumer products company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. The company is building an expanding portfolio of patents, both issued and pending, and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Dave Eto, Board of Advisors, added: "This past year has been filled with much learning, progress and success as the foundations of a solid business have been developed. NSE has expanded operations from a bulk hemp seed distributor to a multi-faceted biotech and ingredient company with a strong branded Consumer Products & Goods presence. As July 1, 2018 approaches the value of public cannabis and hemp companies is growing and NSE is positioning itself to take advantage of investor interest."

The company continues to add to its product line with the recent acquisition of Prosnack Natural Foods, with its "ElevateMe™" lifestyle brand of healthy meal replacement products, which are distributed throughout North America. The synergy of relocating the Prosnack facility to the company's Pitt Meadows' facility is on schedule for March 2018. The co-packaging line at Pitt Meadows is currently operating 5 days per week, and has the potential to add extra shifts.

Prior to Christmas, the company received its first order for NATERA® from Australia, where the company is building a new market.

Craig Goodwin, President, added: "Given the almost unprecedented pace of the Medical Marijuana (MMJ) sector and the multiple opportunities and transactions occurring in the industrial hemp space, the Board of Directors felt that it was imperative the Company have a CEO with significant capital market experience in addition to solid business fundamentals and a strong retail acumen in order to deliver maximum shareholder value. In looking at our team of Directors and Advisors, Mr. Mason's name was at the top of that list of candidates to fulfill that role."

For more information please visit the company's website www.naturallysplendid.com, or contact investor relations at 604-673-9573 or email info@naturallysplendid.com.

