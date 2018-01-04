Global Classroom Management Systems Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 24.71% - Increase in Number of Virtual Schools

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Classroom Management Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global classroom management systems market to grow at a CAGR of 24.71% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Classroom Management Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The classroom management systems market is significantly fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players. Players in this classroom monitoring software market offer focus on differentiating their products mainly in terms of deployment and features. The increasing need for offering personalized learning experiences and the rising awareness will offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market space.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing number of virtual schools. Owing to the advent of e-learning, advanced learning methodologies such as virtual learning will gain prominence in the coming years. Virtual teaching aids in enhancing the learning experience of students using videos, audios, gamifications, and simulations. With rapid technological advancements in both educational hardware and software, vendors can also enable positive real-time interactive sessions.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising adoption of cloud-based management tools. Software providers are offering cloud-based advanced systems due to the increased penetration of the Internet, rapid advancements in technology, and the rising digitization. Cloud-based services aid in reducing the workload of administrative services while providing increased storage capacity.

This influences the adoption of cloud based-services. ducation institutions are adopting cloud-based tools to enable the easy and cost-effective integration of software such as adaptive learning, LMS, and learning analytics. Cloud computing technology also extends the performance capabilities to deliver efficient computing resources such as processing power and storage.



Key vendors

Blackboard

Dell

Faronics

HP

Impero Software

NetSupport

Other prominent vendors

CrossTec

Globe Microsystems

Netop

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 06: MARKET SIZING



PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT



Comparison by deployment

Global classroom management systems market by on-premise deployment

Global classroom management systems market by cloud-based deployment

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global classroom management systems market by K-12

Global classroom management systems market by higher education

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in number of virtual schools

Growing adoption of gamification

Rise in personalized learning

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS



PART 17: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lp3299/global_classroom?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716