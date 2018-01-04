Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.19% - Growing Investments from Venture Capitalists

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global human microbiome therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 14.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is side effects of the existing treatments. Various medicines available in the market have several side-effects including minor headaches. These medicines may also impart serious side-effects such as liver or kidney injury, heart problems, and even death.

The seriousness of side-effects drives the need for innovative treatment technologies, such as human microbiome therapeutics, that have reduced the negative impact on the human body. The demand for microbiome therapeutics is increasing since it provides treatment sans chemicals.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing investments from venture capitalists. Venture capitalists are capitalizing on the need for effective treatment and are offering therapeutic treatment solutions to treat disorders such as autoimmune disorders, infections, and cancer.



Investments from venture capitalists towards microbiome therapeutics is exponentially boosting the growth of the microbiome sequencing therapeutics market. Vedanta Biosciences is already collaborating with NYU Langone Medical Center to develop novel microbiome- derived immunotherapies for cancer patients.



Key vendors

Enterome Bioscience

Rebiotix

Seres Therapeutics

Vedanta Biosciences

Other prominent vendors

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Pipeline Landscape



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Therapeutic Application



Part 10: Customer Landscape



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Vendor Analysis



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hq5d44/global_human?w=5





