Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2017-2023: Increasing Number of Vehicles in Operation and Growing Urban Population in Asia-Pacific and Latin America Drive Demand

The "Analysis of the Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Automotive coatings is one of the key industries of leading economies that supplies to end-use segments such as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and refinishing body shops. Cars once sold by OEMs to individual customers may require refinishing services due to paint damages caused by accidents / collisions or to give the car body an entirely new appearance. Coatings sued for such purposes are collectively referred to as automotive refinish coatings in this study.
Key Questions this will Answer
- What are the trends in major product types and end-use sectors in the automotive refinish coating market space?
- What are the major chemistries in the automotive refinish coatings market?
- What are the trend in technology development? What are the regional trends in the market?
High economic growth in Asia-Pacific drives demand for refinish coatings, especially in larger economies such as China, India, Thailand and Vietnam due to high growth of car sales and thereby higher probability for accidents.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Executive Summary
Key Findings
Executive Summary - Strategic Factsheet
Market Engineering Measurements
CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
Market Overview
Market Definitions
Geographic Scope
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Automotive Refinish Coatings Market
Market Drivers
Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Automotive Refinish Coatings Market
Market Engineering Measurements
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by End-use Sector
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
Key Technology Trends
Total Automotive Refinish Coatings - Regulations
Value Chain
Value Chain Description
Notable Mergers & Acquisitions
Dynamic SWOT Analysis
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Automotive Refinish Coatings Market
Market Share
Competitive Environment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunity 1 - Robust Growth of Car Fleet in Asia-Pacific and Latin America
Growth Opportunity 2 - Reduce Prices in Line with Consumer Demands
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Implications of Key Trends
Automotive Refinish Coatings Market - Impact of Key Trends
8. North America Breakdown
9. Europe Breakdown
10. Asia-Pacific Breakdown
11. Rest of World Breakdown
12. The Last Word
The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
13. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Akzo Nobel
- Autobody Products
- Axalta
- BASF
- Bernardo Ecenarro
- Dulux
- General paint
- Helios
- KAPCI
- KCC
- Kristal
- Luxor
- MIPA
- Nippon
- Noroo
- Novol
- PPG
- Roberlo
- S.A (BESA)
- Sherwin Williams
- U-Pol
- U.S Paint
- Wounder-Tech
