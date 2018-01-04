Global Glycinates Market 2017-2022 by Type, Form, and Application - Focus on Pharmaceuticals/Nutraceuticals, Food Additives, Feed Additives, Personal Care Products

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Glycinates Market by Type (Magnesium, Zinc, Calcium, Manganese, Copper, Sodium), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Application (Pharmaceuticals/Nutraceuticals, Food Additives, Feed Additives, Personal Care Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The glycinates market is estimated to be valued at 927.2 Million in 2017, and is projected to reach a value of USD 1,234.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period.

The global demand for glycinates is increasing significantly due to the growing demand for nutritive food products. The market is further driven by factors such as increasing deficiency of minerals among the population, especially in developing countries such as Brazil, growing demand for chelated minerals in food additives, and growing restrictions on the use of antibiotics in livestock feed.



North America is one of the largest markets for feed production, and therefore, a significant amount of glycinates are being consumed in the region. This results in a significant demand for glycinates for the feed application in the region. Europe and Asia Pacific are the dominant regions in the glycinates market. The developed personal care industry has created lucrative opportunities for glycinate manufacturers in Europe with the presence of major players such as Solvay and Clariant operating in the personal care space, to cater to the increasing demand for personal care products in the region.



Furthermore, major countries contributing significantly toward the growth of the Asia Pacific region include China, Japan, India, and Australia & New Zealand. The increasing demand for animal products in developing countries contributes to the growing demand for glycinates in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing demand for fortified food agents is further expected to further boost the glycinates market in the region.



The major restraining factor for the growth of the glycinates market is the high R&D costs associated with the new product development of chelated mineral glycinates.



Companies such as BASF (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Ajinomoto (Japan), Clariant (Switzerland), and Albion Laboratories (US) collectively account for a share of more than half of the glycinates market. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and Asia Pacific. They also have manufacturing facilities across these regions and a strong distribution network.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Glycinates Market, By Type



7 Glycinates Market, By Form



8 Glycinates Market, By Application



9 Glycinates Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/65n3qp/global_glycinates?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716