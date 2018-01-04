InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq:IFRX), the biopharmaceutical company developing new therapeutics in the terminal complement space, will present at the following conferences:

J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: January 8-11, 2018,

Presentation: Wed, 10th Jan 8:00 am PST (5:00 pm CET)

Venue: San Francisco, CA, USA

Presenter: Prof. Niels Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer of InflaRx

Arnd Christ, Chief Financial Officer of InflaRx

LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: February 14-15, 2018

Presentation: Wed, 14th Feb 1:30 pm EST (7:30 pm CET)

Venue: New York, NY, USA

Presenter: Prof. Niels Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer of InflaRx

Live webcasts of the presentations will be provided at www.InflaRx.com through the "Events Presentations" section on the "Investors" page. A replay of the presentations will be available from InflaRx's website following the conferences.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq:IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007 and has offices in Jena and Munich, Germany. InflaRx is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the United States under the trading symbol "IFRX."

