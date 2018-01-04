Naphthalene Derivatives Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022: Key Vendors are Koppers, BASF, Rtgers, Evonik, and Cromogenia Units

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Naphthalene Derivatives Market by Form (Powder, Liquid), Derivative (SNF, Phthalic Anhydride, Naphthalene Sulfonic Acid, Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates, Naphthols), End-Use Industry (Construction, Agrochemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global naphthalene derivatives market is estimated at USD 1.53 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.85 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2017 and 2022.

The market is witnessing growth due to the growing demand from the textile industry especially in emerging countries of APAC and increasing consumption of construction chemicals such as naphthalene-based superplasticizers in developing countries.

The region's flourishing manufacturing sector, ample availability of labor, competitive cost base, and increasing consumer demand are expected to drive the market for naphthalene derivatives across the region. Furthermore, the influence of macroeconomic stimuli such as population growth, rise in disposable income, and increasing investments in building & construction activities in Southeast Asian countries are also expected to make the region one of the most promising markets for naphthalene derivatives.

The global naphthalene derivatives market is witnessing moderate growth. Factors restraining and challenging the growth of the naphthalene derivatives market are the toxicity associated with naphthalene derivatives, preference for alternate feedstock for phthalic anhydride, fluctuating energy prices, and overcapacity issues in China.

Koppers (US), BASF (Germany), Rtgers (Belgium), Evonik (Germany), and Cromogenia Units (Spain) lead the global naphthalene derivatives market. These players are gaining a strong foothold in the market through their strategies of agreement & joint ventures to regenerate the trailing growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Textiless Industry in Emerging Countries of APAC

Increased Consumption of Naphthalene Derivatives in Construction Chemicals

Restraints



Toxicity of Naphthalene Derivatives

Preference for Alternate Feedstock for Phthalic Anhydride

Opportunities



Wide-Scale Applications of Naphthalene Derivatives

Challenges



Fluctuating Energy Prices and Overcapacity in China Affecting Naphthalene Derivatives Consumption

